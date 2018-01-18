Humble and grateful Indian captain Virat Kohli thanked the ICC for repaying the hard work and choosing him as the ICC Cricketer of the Year, 2017. Virat Kohli also bagged ICC ODI Cricketer of The Year award. Delhi boy was also named as captain of the ICC ODI and Test captain after superbly leading the Team India. Australia skipper Steve Smith was chosen as the Test player of the year for his remarkable display round the year.

On Thursday, International Cricket Council (ICC) named Indian Skipper Virat Kohli as the ICC Cricketer of the Year, 2017. The Delhi batsman also bagged the ICC One Day International (ODI) cricketer of the year award. He was also named as the captain of the ICC ODI and Test captain after superbly leading the Indian team to a runners-up spot in the Champions Trophy and an unbeaten run of 9 Test matches. Australia skipper Steve Smith was chosen as the Test player of the year for his remarkable display round the year.

After getting the recognition, a humble and grateful Indian captain Virat Kohli thanked the ICC for repaying the hard work put up by him and his counterparts. “It means a lot to win to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year. I won that back in 2012 also but it’s the first time winning the Garfield Sobers Trophy, and it’s a huge honour for me. It’s probably the biggest of all in world cricket and two Indians getting it back-to-back makes it more special,” said Kohli.

ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

🏆🇮🇳 Virat Kohli With India flying high at the top of the rankings, @imVkohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight 💯s), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven 💯s), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153. More ➡️ https://t.co/6ITiEAJEVn#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/D9qOFCodIk — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

Kohli had a phenomenal 2017, where he went on to put up some stunning performances with the bat. During the considered period, the Indian captain scored 2203 runs in Tests at an astounding average of 77.80 while racking up eight centuries. He plundered 1818 ODI runs including seven centuries at a stunning average of 82.63 while collecting 299 runs in T20Is with a blistering strike rate of 153.

Kohli’s Australian counterpart Steve Smith bagged the honour of being the Test Cricketer of the Year. The 28-year-old Smith posted six centuries in just 11 Tests in 2017; three on Australia’s tour of India and three in the recently-completed 4-0 Ashes triumph over England.