Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Prediction: Will Kylian Mbappe Score Tonight? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More

Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Prediction: Real Madrid will look to make it three consecutive victories in all competitions when they face Elche in a La Liga clash at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Tuesday (Sep 15). Los Blancos are currently second in the league table, while Elche are struggling in the relegation zone. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, live streaming, team news, predicted starting XIs and match prediction.

Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Details

Match: Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27

Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Venue: Estadio Martinez Valero, Spain

Estadio Martinez Valero, Spain Kick-off Time: 1:00 AM IST, Wednesday, September 16

Where to Watch Elche vs Real Madrid Live on TV?

The Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Elche vs Real Madrid Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga match live on FanCode.

Elche vs Real Madrid Team News

Elche have endured a difficult start to the season following a turbulent summer which saw head coach Eder Sarabia resign and several key players, including David Affengruber and Aleix Febas, depart the club. Martin Anselmi was appointed to lead the side into their second consecutive La Liga season, but he has started his tenure with a five-game winless run.

After drawing with Deportivo La Coruna, Elche suffered three straight defeats against Barcelona, Racing Santander and 10-man Real Sociedad. They will now face a difficult challenge against a Real Madrid side that is currently three points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid have won four of their five La Liga games under Jose Mourinho this season. After suffering a frustrating 1-0 defeat against Real Betis, where Kylian Mbappe had a penalty saved, Los Blancos responded with a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan before comfortably defeating Rayo Vallecano 4-1.

Mbappe scored twice against Rayo Vallecano, while Alvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham were also on the scoresheet. The French forward will now be looking to continue his excellent goalscoring form against Elche.

Elche vs Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs

Elche Predicted XI: Dituro, Sangare, Redondo, Chust, Revivo, Valera, Morcillo, Villar, Moreno, Lemar, Nino.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Valverde, Camavinga, Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe.

Elche vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

Real Madrid head into the contest as the stronger side and will be high on confidence after consecutive victories over Inter Milan and Rayo Vallecano. Elche’s poor start and five-game winless run make the hosts clear underdogs. With Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham providing plenty of attacking quality, Real Madrid are expected to secure a comfortable victory, with Mbappe among the likely scorers.