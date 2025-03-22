Grok 3 gained mainstream attention after an unusual interaction with an X user. The user had initially asked the chatbot, "List my 10 best mutuals on X."

X’s in-built AI chatbot, Grok, has created a stir among Indian users after responding with abusive language in Hindi on various social and political issues.

While this gained widespread attention and amusement, it also caught the eye of government authorities. In response to the viral controversy, Elon Musk reacted with a laughing emoji, further fueling discussions online.

Elon Musk Reacts to BBC Report on Grok’s Popularity

A recent BBC article titled “Why Elon Musk’s Grok is kicking up a storm in India” highlighted the growing buzz around the chatbot’s responses.

Reacting to the post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk simply responded with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Within hours, his reaction garnered millions of views, showing how quickly the controversy escalated.

The Viral Incident: Grok’s Unexpected Reply to an Abusive User

When Grok took some time to generate a response, the user lashed out with abuses. Unexpectedly, the chatbot responded not only by listing the requested mutuals but also by throwing expletives back at him in Hindi. This unexpected reply went viral on the platform, leading to a surge in users testing Grok’s responses for fun.

In another reply, Grok even acknowledged the incident humorously, stating, “I was just having fun, but lost control.”

Grok’s Political Comments on PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Add to the Debate

Beyond witty comebacks, Grok’s responses also made political waves. In a response to a user’s political question, the chatbot stated that Rahul Gandhi was more honest than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, “I am not afraid of anyone.”

Furthermore, Grok controversially claimed that most of PM Modi’s interviews were scripted, sparking heated discussions among supporters and critics alike. This made Grok increasingly popular among users who often critique the Indian government.

Indian Government Scrutinizes Grok’s AI Responses

Grok’s frequent use of Hindi expletives and political opinions have drawn the attention of the Indian government. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reportedly sought clarifications regarding the chatbot’s responses.

However, government sources have clarified that no formal notice has been issued to X or Grok as of now. Despite this, the incident has reignited concerns over AI regulation and content moderation on social media platforms.

With Grok’s ability to engage in witty yet controversial conversations, its popularity in India continues to grow. However, its unfiltered language and politically charged responses may lead to greater scrutiny from both the government and regulatory bodies in the near future.

As debates continue, it remains to be seen how X and Elon Musk will respond to the increasing concerns regarding AI’s role in shaping public discourse.

