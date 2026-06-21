Eloy Room Denies Ecuador To Help Curacao Earn First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point

Curacao Football Team: The Caribbean island nation of Curacao wrote a glorious new chapter in its sporting history as it held heavily favoured Ecuador to a breathless 0-0 tie at the Kansas City Stadium and secured its first ever FIFA World Cup point on June 20. The tournament’s smallest nation bounced back from a bruising 7-1 opening day defeat at the hands of Germany with an unforgettable defensive masterclass six days later.

The hero on this historic Missouri night was veteran 37-year-old custodian Eloy Room of Curaçao. Room was pummelled by the South American giants in one of the most statistically dominant performances in World Cup history. He made a fantastic 15 saves in the game and frustrated an eager Ecuadorian frontline that had 63 per cent of the possession and 15 shots on target.

Ecuador, backed by a sea of yellow that packed the stadium to capacity, were looking to ignite their campaign after losing their opener to the Ivory Coast. From the first whistle they were the technically superior side, playing direct and looking to break down the resilient 5-3-2 block set up by Curaçao coach Dick Advocaat Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia put Room to the test with fine first-half saves but Curaçao stood strong with Juninho and Leandro Bacuna leading lively counter-attacks that sometimes looked threatening.

As the second half wore on, the pressure piled on the Caribbean underdogs. Ecuador adopted an ultra-attacking mentality, sending loads of new bodies into the box. Room made spectacular close-range saves to deny headers from Kevin Rodríguez and Willian Pacho. And the last ten minutes was just pure drama. But defender Juriën Gaari made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny Enner Valencia a gilt-edged, close-range opportunity.

Ecuador came agonisingly close to breaking Curaçao hearts deep into five minutes of added stoppage. Ángelo Preciado came in from the right wing, connected with a cross and shot powerfully, beating Room but hitting the woodwork.

When the final whistle blew, pockets of blue-clad fans celebrated as if they had won the trophy. The draw leaves Ecuador in a precarious position as they prepare to face Germany next, but Curacao leave Kansas City with their heads held high, their World Cup dream very much alive as they prepare to face Ivory Coast.