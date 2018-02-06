Former Team India skipper and current U-19 head coach Rahul Dravid was unhappy that he was receiving prize money which was far greater than the rest of his U-19 coaching staff. Dravid also praised the entire coaching and support staff for working as a team which played an important role in certifying success at the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Indian colts created history by clinching the U-19 World title on Saturday after their flawless victory over Australia in the finals to become the first team to win the famous trophy for a record fourth time. With the glorious win, the young guns received a resounding welcome when they arrived in Mumbai on Monday and cash prizes were rewarded to the entire U-19 team management by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI carried out their felicitations by awarding U-19 team with cash rewards where Team India coach Rahul Dravid received Rs 50 lakh, players received Rs 30 lakh and supporting staff were given Rs 20lakh respectively.

Dravid, who guided Team India to their fourth World Cup title was seemingly not pleased with the cash reward he received in comparison to other staff members who equally played their role. In a report filed by Indian Express, the former Indian skipper was unhappy that he was receiving prize money which was far greater than the rest of his U-19 coaching staff. Sources also revealed Dravid praised the entire coaching and support staff for working as a team which played a pivotal role in certifying success at the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

“The real satisfaction, in my opinion, is the process that was followed over the last 14-16 months, the whole planning and preparation that has gone into, not necessarily for this World Cup, but for developing the U-19 players,” Coach Dravid said after Team India’s arrival from New Zealand. “It was great team work, guys behind the scenes, the selectors, NCA, the BCCI setting up games and series. Winning a tournament like this is a good reflection of the team work,” Dravid added.