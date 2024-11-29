Emma Hayes Calls For England vs USA Clash To Celebrate Women’s Football

The upcoming friendly between England and the United States, the top two teams in the FIFA Women’s rankings, is set to be a historic occasion, with over 83,000 fans expected to fill Wembley. USA head coach Emma Hayes sees this as a moment to celebrate the progress made in the women’s game, particularly in both the United States and England.

In her pre-match press conference, Hayes reflected on the strides both countries have made in developing women’s football. “I know we have a thriving league in the NWSL, much like the WSL,” she noted. “I think it’s fair to say both countries are committed to women’s sport and developing the women’s game.” Hayes emphasized that while there’s always room for further improvement, the current achievements should be celebrated. “We need to celebrate how far we’ve come too, and having 80,000 paying fans to watch a great match-up is again not just a sign of progress but shows that the Lionesses are sustaining a lot and being able to play at Wembley so often.”

She continued, “So celebrate both countries, celebrate the work that’s being done, as opposed to pick it apart.” For Hayes, this is a moment to relish the success of women’s football, stating, “These are the days we want to be in, we want to play top opposition and for each and every one of us, this is why we go to work. Hopefully it will be a fabulous game, I know both coaches will want that and of course we both want to be on the winning team.”

USA’s Resurgence Under Hayes’ Leadership

The US team, who are four-time World Cup champions, appointed Hayes following their disappointing exit in the 2023 World Cup round of 16— their worst-ever World Cup performance. After taking over in the summer, Hayes quickly turned the team’s fortunes around, leading them to Olympic gold at the Paris Games. Under her leadership, the US team has been in formidable form, recording 12 wins and one draw in 13 matches so far.

Hayes’ impact on the squad was also highlighted by US captain Lindsey Horan, who praised her leadership style. “It’s been incredible,” Horan said. “I’m not just blowing smoke right now. I think for us going into the Olympics, the poise, the calmness, the confidence that we had and still have is directly related to how our manager is, how she is on the sideline, in meetings.”

Horan went on to speak about the sense of calm and confidence Hayes instills in her players. “It gives us poise, gives us the confidence to go and do our thing and know we can,” she added. “I think it’s really special with a leader. As a veteran, I’m still learning and growing as a player, and I think that’s the coolest thing for me. So think of all these young players coming in, into this environment and going into these games as well.”