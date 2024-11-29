Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Emma Hayes Calls For England vs USA Clash To Celebrate Women’s Football

The upcoming friendly between England and the United States, the top two teams in the FIFA Women’s rankings, is set to be a historic occasion, with over 83,000 fans expected to fill Wembley.

Emma Hayes Calls For England vs USA Clash To Celebrate Women’s Football

The upcoming friendly between England and the United States, the top two teams in the FIFA Women’s rankings, is set to be a historic occasion, with over 83,000 fans expected to fill Wembley. USA head coach Emma Hayes sees this as a moment to celebrate the progress made in the women’s game, particularly in both the United States and England.

In her pre-match press conference, Hayes reflected on the strides both countries have made in developing women’s football. “I know we have a thriving league in the NWSL, much like the WSL,” she noted. “I think it’s fair to say both countries are committed to women’s sport and developing the women’s game.” Hayes emphasized that while there’s always room for further improvement, the current achievements should be celebrated. “We need to celebrate how far we’ve come too, and having 80,000 paying fans to watch a great match-up is again not just a sign of progress but shows that the Lionesses are sustaining a lot and being able to play at Wembley so often.”

She continued, “So celebrate both countries, celebrate the work that’s being done, as opposed to pick it apart.” For Hayes, this is a moment to relish the success of women’s football, stating, “These are the days we want to be in, we want to play top opposition and for each and every one of us, this is why we go to work. Hopefully it will be a fabulous game, I know both coaches will want that and of course we both want to be on the winning team.”

USA’s Resurgence Under Hayes’ Leadership

The US team, who are four-time World Cup champions, appointed Hayes following their disappointing exit in the 2023 World Cup round of 16— their worst-ever World Cup performance. After taking over in the summer, Hayes quickly turned the team’s fortunes around, leading them to Olympic gold at the Paris Games. Under her leadership, the US team has been in formidable form, recording 12 wins and one draw in 13 matches so far.

Hayes’ impact on the squad was also highlighted by US captain Lindsey Horan, who praised her leadership style. “It’s been incredible,” Horan said. “I’m not just blowing smoke right now. I think for us going into the Olympics, the poise, the calmness, the confidence that we had and still have is directly related to how our manager is, how she is on the sideline, in meetings.”

Horan went on to speak about the sense of calm and confidence Hayes instills in her players. “It gives us poise, gives us the confidence to go and do our thing and know we can,” she added. “I think it’s really special with a leader. As a veteran, I’m still learning and growing as a player, and I think that’s the coolest thing for me. So think of all these young players coming in, into this environment and going into these games as well.”

Read More : Ruben Amorim Making Tired United Players Walk Through Play Patterns

Filed under

Emma Hayes USA vs England Women's Football

Advertisement

Also Read

Ukraine Pushes For NATO Invitation To Undermine Putin’s Goals

Ukraine Pushes For NATO Invitation To Undermine Putin’s Goals

Mumbaikars Feels The Chill As City Records Coldest Day In Eight Years At 16.5°C

Mumbaikars Feels The Chill As City Records Coldest Day In Eight Years At 16.5°C

Why Is Global Wine Production Dropping To Its Lowest Since 1961?

Why Is Global Wine Production Dropping To Its Lowest Since 1961?

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Ruben Amorim Making Tired United Players Walk Through Play Patterns

Ruben Amorim Making Tired United Players Walk Through Play Patterns

Entertainment

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox