Emma Meesseman To Sign With New York Liberty, Bringing 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Experience: Report

Emma Meesseman is on the verge of making her WNBA comeback, and it’s the New York Liberty who will be welcoming her back. According to a report from ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Meesseman plans to sign with the Liberty, with only a visa clearance standing in the way.

Meesseman Brings 2019 MVP Pedigree to New York

The last time WNBA fans saw Meesseman in action was in 2022 with the Chicago Sky. She was her usual reliable self, averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over the season.

But the real highlight of her WNBA career came in 2019. That year, she helped lead the Washington Mystics to their first championship and was named Finals MVP. Meesseman averaged 17.8 points in that series against the Connecticut Sun, proving herself on the biggest stage.

WNBA Prioritization Rule Delayed Meesseman’s Return

Getting Meesseman back in the league hasn’t been easy. The WNBA’s prioritization rule, part of the latest collective bargaining agreement, has made it tough for international players to stay active in the league while also fulfilling their overseas commitments.

“You make me choose between my home and going away,” Meesseman said to CBS Sports’ Erica Ayala. “So I’m a European player, nothing is going to change that. So if you make me choose between my national team or only giving me a couple of weeks or days preparation, that’s never going to happen.”

Because of the rule, Meesseman and others like her have had to sit out WNBA seasons to keep playing for their national teams or more lucrative overseas clubs. For her, that meant putting the WNBA on pause for a while.

New York Gets a Boost as Meesseman Arrives

The Liberty are getting a big boost at the right time. Meesseman is coming off back-to-back EuroLeague championships with Fenerbahçe and was named MVP of the EuroBasket Women tournament two years running. She’s been one of the most consistent international performers anywhere.

Her arrival is especially timely for New York, as Jonquel Jones continues to recover from an ankle injury. With the team’s center rotation a bit thin, Meesseman can step in and immediately help stabilize things down low.

Meesseman Strengthens Liberty’s Championship Hopes

Once Jones is back at full strength, the Liberty’s lineup could be downright scary. With Meesseman, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jones all sharing the floor, New York could have one of the most well-rounded and dangerous rosters in the league.

There’s already familiarity too—Meesseman, Stewart, and Jones all played together for Russian powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg. That past chemistry should make the adjustment period much smoother.

Moves like this don’t happen often midseason in the WNBA, mainly due to the league’s tight salary cap. But with Meesseman joining as a free agent, it’s a rare chance for the Liberty to make a major addition—one that could seriously swing momentum in their favor come playoff time.

