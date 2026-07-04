ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Highlights: Jacob Bethell Powers England to Victory, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India Debut

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team: In the second Twenty20 International on Saturday in Manchester, England defeated India by four wickets thanks to a magnificent half-century from Jacob Bethell. After the first game in the five-match T20 series was canceled due to rain, Bethell’s dominant innings of 76 off 46 balls, which included five fours and sixes apiece, gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. Despite the defeat, the match will go down in Indian cricket history, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15 years and 99 days, becoming the youngest to debut for the national team.

India seize control early in the second innings

England’s chase of 191 got off to a shaky start as India’s ace seamer Arshdeep Singh ripped through the top order before Harry Brook and Tom Banton launched a counterattack. Arshdeep struck with the very first ball of the innings, removing Phil Salt for a duck, and followed it up by dismissing Jos Buttler, also for a duck, leaving England reeling at 1/2.

Harry Brook plays an aggressive knock

Brook responded with a blistering 39 off just 12 balls, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers, while Jacob Bethell played the anchor’s role as England rebuilt. Brook’s aggressive knock ended when Axar Patel trapped him after a successful review, bringing an end to a rapid partnership.

ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I: Jacob Bethell stars to win it for England

Bethell then joined hands with Tom Banton, who made a fluent 39, to revive England’s hopes with a brisk stand. The pair kept the required rate within reach with positive strokeplay against India’s spinners.

India regained control in the middle overs as Arshdeep returned to dismiss Banton, while Varun Chakaravarthy removed Will Jacks for 9.

However, following Chakaravarthy’s over, Bethell slammed Ravi Bishnoi for 29 runs and brought up an excellent fifty to get the game under control for the hosts. In the following over, Harshit Rana got the better of Sam Curran, bringing Jofra Archer to the crease. In the next over, Bethell and Archer sealed the match for England with 6 balls to spare.

ENG vs IND: A dominant batting display from India

Earlier in the match, fluent innings from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and a late flourish from Tilak Varma powered India to 190/7 in their 20 overs against England in the second T20I in Manchester on Saturday. A late surge of 23 runs off the final seven balls lifted India to a competitive total, giving them a fighting finish after a mid-innings slowdown. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings. India produced an aggressive batting display against disciplined English bowling.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes historic debut

Teenage debutant Sooryavanshi made an entertaining start to his international career, smashing 14 off 10 balls with two sixes before being stumped off Will Jacks. Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history. Sooryavanshi, who has been included in India’s playing 11 for the ongoing second T20I against England to become India’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer star for India

Opener Abhishek Sharma then took charge, hammering a brisk 43 to give India a flying start in the powerplay before falling to Sam Curran. After the early breakthroughs, Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with a fluent 49, while captain Shreyas Iyer contributed a quickfire 37 off 22 balls, including a six off Liam Dawson, as the pair stitched together a valuable partnership to keep the scoreboard moving.

England bounce back strongly with the ball in hand

However, England pulled things back in the latter half of the innings with regular wickets and tight bowling from Liam Dawson, Will Jacks and Sam Curran, preventing India from fully capitalising on their strong start. Things got worse for India as Axar Patel’s innings ended in an unfortunate run out in the 19th over after Jos Butler aimed for the stumps at the striker’s end, but it hit the stumps at the bowler’s end, and Patel had to go back. However, Tilak Varma pulled things back in the final over, smashing Jofra Archer for 17 runs before the speedster removed Harshit Rana on the last ball of the innings.

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