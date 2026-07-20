ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: England Outmuscle India in High-Scoring Decider to Clinch Series 2-1

In a staggering display of power hitting and white-ball mastery, England claimed a thrilling 27-run victory over India in the high-stakes third ODI at Lord’s. Defending a monstrous total of 387/3, the hosts withstood a fierce Indian fightback to wrap up the three-match series 2-1 in front of a packed Home of Cricket.

Record-Breaking Assault by the Hosts

Opting to bat first on a flat London surface after winning the toss, England launched an unrelenting assault on India’s frontline pace attack. Openers Ben Duckett and young sensation Jacob Bethell set the tone with a sensational 192-run partnership. Duckett led the charge with a blistering 141 off 135 balls, driving and sweeping with clinical precision, while Bethell chipped in with a fluent 91.

Once the platform was laid, Joe Root continued his extraordinary form, blasting an unbeaten 74 off just 48 deliveries. Alongside a late cameo from Jos Buttler—who hammered 41 off 13 balls—England racked up 126 runs in the final ten overs. Their final score of 387/3 surpassed a 51-year-old record to become the highest-ever ODI total registered at Lord’s.

Valiant Indian Chase Falls Just Short

Faced with a record run-chase, India refused to back down. Openers Rohit Sharma (138) and captain Shubman Gill (77) put together a majestic 147-run opening stand in 24 overs to keep the visitor’s hopes alive. Following Gill’s dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Sharma at the crease, compiling a fluent 74 off 60 balls to maintain the required run-rate through the middle overs.

At 285/2, India looked well-poised to pull off an astonishing comeback. However, England’s seamers clawed their way back using clever changes of pace. Sam Curran turned the tide by striking at critical junctures, dismissing both settled batters in quick succession.

Despite late boundary-hitting from the lower order, the target proved just out of reach as India finished on 360/7. The 27-run victory secured England’s series triumph, capping off a remarkable 747-run thriller at the Home of Cricket.