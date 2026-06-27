ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Blair Tickner Ruled Out With Concussion After Jofra Archer Bouncer, Zak Foulkes Named Replacement

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Blair Tickner was batting when a bouncer from Jofra Archer struck him, he suffered a head injury from which resulted in a concussion. This will keep him out of New Zealand’s final Test match of the three-match series against England. Tickner, who came in at number ten, was hit on the helmet with the ball since the third run he faced, which caused a stoppage while the team’s physiotherapist examined him for a concussion. Tickner had bowled three expensive overs for 21 runs without taking a wicket after New Zealand were dismissed for 438. He left the field after tea due to nausea. During the evening session, halfway through, New Zealand announced that Zak Foulkes had gone to the field in his place. As a concussion substitute, Foulkes will get to play fully in the remaining Test match.

ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Blair Tickner ruled out Zak Foulkes named concussion substitute

Due to a concussion, Blair Tickner, a New Zealand fast bowler, will not be able to play for the rest of the third Test, England vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Jofra Archer’s bouncer to Tickner on the helmet triggered the concussion on Day 2 innings of the game. Tickner was chosen ahead of the injured Matt Henry as the opening bowler. In the field during the second innings, the 32-year-old also bowled a few overs, yet shortly after, he was taken off and replaced by the concussion substitute Zak Foulkes. MCC rules allow a team to choose a like-for-like replacement player when a player is concussed.

In a statement released by New Zealand on X (formerly Twitter), the decision was announced. The statement read, “Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the remainder of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge with concussion after being struck on the helmet while batting in the first innings. Zak Foulkes has been named as Tickner’s replacement.”

ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test LIVE: Who is Zak Foulkes?

Zak Foulkes, 24, is a right-arm pacer who has replaced Blair Tickner in the England vs New Zealand third test. He will be playing his sixth test coming off the bench as the concussion substitute. Earlier, Foulkes played three games against the West Indies and one each against Ireland and Zimbabwe. Foulkes has taken 15 wickets in the longest format so far in five games. With an average of over 30 and a strike rate that sees him take a wicket once in almost 63 balls, the Canterburry-born pacer has not had the best time in test cricket. However, the series on the line, Foulkes coming off as a replacement would be looking to make an impact that could help him seal a spot in the starting XI for the Kiwis.

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