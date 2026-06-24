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Home > Sports News > ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge

Brendon McCullum backed England captain Ben Stokes ahead of the ENG vs NZ 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, dismissing reports of a rift. Stokes and Gus Atkinson return after controversy, while England have named a revamped playing XI.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 02:23 IST

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: England cricket coach, Brendon McCullum, recently said that the serious incidents over the past two weeks had not changed his relationship with captain and “close friend” Ben Stokes. Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson had been lying on the bench for last week’s second test against New Zealand after the investigation confirmed that they “had breached certain contractual obligations” during a night out after the win at Lord’s in the first test.

The series is locked at 1-1, and Stokes with Atkinson will be going back to the team for the third and ultimate test at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The Daily Telegraph, a British tabloid, published that there was a rift between Stokes and team leadership, which included McCullum.

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Brendon McCullum backs Ben Stokes ahead of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

England’s head coach, Brendon McCullum, talked about his experience of coaching the English team under Stokes’ captaincy. “We’ve been through a lot together as a working pair in leadership positions here in English cricket. In the end, we both want what’s right and what’s best for English cricket, and we’re crystal clear on the direction we want this team to take,” McCullum said.

The former Kiwi batter further said, “I think we had a process we had to go through, things needed to be ticked off, and we’ve arrived at this stage now, and we’re excited to see him back leading us on.”

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: England names playing XI

England have made four changes to their playing XI for the third and final Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, starting on Thursday, with captain Ben Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson returning to the side following their absence after the incident at a Chelsea nightclub a fortnight ago. Spinner Shoaib Bashir has also been recalled, with the expected hot conditions at Trent Bridge prompting England to restore their frontline slow bowler.

There is, however, no place in the XI for Ollie Robinson, despite the Player of the Match from the Lord’s Test being declared fit after recovering from the knee niggle that ruled him out of the second Test. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith completes the quartet of returning players after missing the Oval Test for the birth of his second child on the eve of the match. He comes in for James Rew, whose difficult debut at The Oval resulted in him being omitted from England’s 15-man squad for the series finale.

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: England playing XI

England national cricket team playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (C), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Also Read: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Anil Chaudhary Reveals Who Was Best at DRS Calls, Recalls Rare Dhoni Review Error

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ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge
Tags: ben stokesbrendon mccullumENG vs NZENG vs NZ 3rd TestEngland Playing XIEngland vs New ZealandGus AtkinsonJamie SmithShoaib BashirTrent Bridge Test

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ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge
ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge
ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge
ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence on Ben Stokes Controversy as England Name Playing XI for Trent Bridge

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