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Home > Sports News > ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes’ Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Test Captain?

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes’ Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Test Captain?

Yet another massive development has emerged in the saga after the nightclub incident following the Lord's Test against New Zealand involving England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkisnon.

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes' Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Captain? (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes' Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Captain? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 23:21 IST

ENG vs NZ: Yet another massive development has emerged in the saga after the nightclub incident following the Lord’s Test against New Zealand involving England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkisnon. With earlier reports claiming that Stokes could might as well call it a day, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is understood to have given him a few options that he could consider.

ENG vs NZ: What are the options presented to Ben Stokes by the England Cricket Board?

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the ECB presented the seam-bowling all-rounder to voluntarily step down as the captain but to continue in the team as a player. If the 35-year-old decides not to take that option, the ECB will likely choose to remove him as captain anyway for breaching the team protocols. The only nuclear option is of Stokes ending his remarkable career by retiring from all forms of international cricket.

Alternatively, the 35-year-old could also take an indefinite break as he did in 2021 on mental health grounds. As a result, England are likely to delay naming their squad for the second Test against the Kiwis, beginning on June 17 at the Kia Oval in London.

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ENG vs NZ: Who can lead England if Ben Stokes is not captain?

If Stokes is officially sacked as captain, the likes of Harry Brook and Joe Root are contenders to lead England in the remainder of the Test summer. Brook looks like the closest contender to replace Stokes, given the Yorkshire batter is in-charge of the white-ball squad too. ECB could also go back to Root, who happens to be England’s most successful Test captain and led the side from 2017 to 2022 before stepping down to give the reins to Stokes. An outlier would be Jacob Bethell and Ollie Pope, who has captained England in Tests before too.

The Englishmen gave their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes a boost with a 115-run victory over the Black Caps at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Despite folding for 140 on Day 1 of the series-opener, England reduced New Zealand to 61/6 by the end of that day. The home side gained a 27-run lead after bowling the tourists out for 113. With England setting 254 to win, England bowled the Black Caps out for 138 to register a 1-0 series lead.

Also Read: Team India Fitness Update For IND vs AFG ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Cleared to Play; Virat Kohli Remains Ruled Out

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ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes’ Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Test Captain?
Tags: ben stokesENG vs NZEngland Cricket BoardEngland National Cricket TeamNew Zealand National Cricket Team

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ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes’ Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Test Captain?

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ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes’ Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Test Captain?
ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes’ Retirement After NightClub Incident? What Are The Options Presented By ECB To England Test Captain?
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