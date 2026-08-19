ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Day 1’s Play In India, Pakistan And England?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: After a few weeks of the extravaganza of The Hundred 2026, England will welcome Test cricket as they host Pakistan for a three-game series, beginning on August 19, Wednesday, with the Headingley in Leeds setting the stage for the opening game. Although the chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final for both sides are almost negligible, the context of the series is crucial, given they find themselves on crossroads.

Just when it looked like Pakistan will threaten to take down England at the Headingley, the tourists will be without their captain Babar Azam for the first Test due to his failure to recover from the hand injury. The right-handed batter returned as the Test captain during the tour of the West Indies and helped Pakistan draw the series by winning the second match after a humbling 90-run defeat in the first. Hence, it signalled some promising signs ahead of the England tour. However, the visitors will now lack the tactical nous and the expertise of Babar in the series-opener, forcing them to make changes to the batting order.

Meanwhile, England will re-enter in the Joe Root era as the classy Yorkshire batter has been appointed as the Test captain for the second time in his career. With Ben Stokes’ retirement, there is a big hole in both their batting and bowling line-up but it’s also an opportunity for the likes of Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence to establish themselves in the XI. It remains to be seen whether Brydon Carse, who has returned from injury, will get an opportunity or will the hosts go with Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson as the seamers.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: England and Pakistan Predicted XI:

England predicted XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Ollie Robinson / Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan predicted XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha (c), Saud Shakeel, Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: When and Where to watch in India, Pakistan and England?

The high-voltage Test series between England and Pakistan will be available for TV telecast on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.

In Pakistan, fans can catch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports. The live streaming will be available on Tapmad and Tamasha. In Pakistan, the match will commence at 3:00 PM.

Sky Sports will telecast the three-Test series live for the fans tuning in from the United Kingdom. Fans in UK can tune in from ball one, which will be bowled at 11:00 AM.