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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain

With Babar Azam suffering a hand injury during the three-day warm-up game against Kent County Cricket Club, a major injury concern arose within the Pakistan camp ahead of the first Test against England at the Headingley in Leeds.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 12:03 IST

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: With Babar Azam suffering a hand injury during the three-day warm-up game against Kent County Cricket Club, a major injury concern arose within the Pakistan camp ahead of the first Test against England at the Headingley in Leeds. With the opening Test only three days away, will the right-handed batter be fit for the first match of the series?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Will Babar Azam be fit for the series opener at the Headingley in Leeds?

The Lahore-born cricketer was struck on his bottom hand by a rising delivery from young Hampshire bowler Manny Lumsden while batting on 5. The Pakistan skipper had already suffered a minor injury to his hand during the West Indies tour and threw his bat in agony after the blow, given the impact. Babar also walked off and was eventually forced out of the practice match. Below is the statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board: 

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Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match. Babar will participate in Pakistan team’s practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground.”



However, in a video that has surfaced on social media, the 31-year-old was also seen having a hit out in one of the net sessions, signalling an encouraging news for the tourists.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Why will Babar Azam’s presence be crucial for Pakistan in England?

The right-handed batter’s presence will be incredibly important, given how he led Pakistan in the two-Test series in Caribbean, levelling the series in the second game following a crushing loss in the first. He also thrived as a batter in the second Test, making 88 in the first innings and staying unbeaten on 24 in the second as Babar smacked back-to-back sixes to fashion a confident victory.

The Pakistan star also has an excellent record in England, averaging a stunning 65.75 in four Tests with three fifties. Given Pakistan last won a Test series on English soil in 1996, they will look to replicate that victory, given the hosts are also slightly unsettled. With Ben Stokes retiring from international cricket, Joe Root has taken over as England’s full-time Test captain for the second time. 

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ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain
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ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain
ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain
ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain
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