ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Babar Azam Trolled After Shocking Dismissal Off Jofra Archer’s Bouncer — WATCH VIDEO

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: The downfall for Babar Azam continues as the Pakistani captain was dismissed for another single-digit score at Lord’s. However, it was the nature of his dismissal that has increased doubts over his skill. The right-handed batter was bounced out by Jofra Archer. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans remarking that the dismissal was like how a tailender would get out. Having missed the first Test against England, he has ended the Lord’s Test with 14 runs across the two innings.

WATCH: Babar Azam Gets Dismissed Off Jofra Archer’s Bouncer







A searing, well-aimed bouncer from Jofra Archer was all it took for England to get their third wicket and dismiss Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam. The video of his dismissal went viral on social media platforms, with fans trolling him for his batting.

His stance while batting is like no energy put into anything. Just lazily standing there waiting for a ball to be in his zone almost all the time.

Great batters make that room, improvise a bit and calculate swings, bounce etc.

He is the worst pakistan batter to get goat shouts — M. 🏳️🏴 (@Care_free29) August 30, 2026







It was a bouncer that Babar attempted to leave but could not even get his hands out. He took his eyes off the ball but kept his gloves hanging. The ball smashed the handle of the bat and brushed the helmet, and was lobbed up in the air before Jordan Cox took a safe catch.

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan in Tatters at Lord’s

Having been set a target of 389 runs, Pakistan did not have the best of starts to their innings. They lost Azan Awais and Abdullah Shafique for only seven runs on the board, before Babar Azam was dismissed for yet another low score. With 14 runs on the board and three wickets lost, Pakistan seemed to be in tatters.

However, Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood, at the time of writing, have put up an unbeaten 80-run stand before rain stopped play after the 25th over. Shakeel has scored his half-century, while Masood, on the other hand, has been pretty cautious with his approach, scoring 20 runs off 56 balls.

Also Read: ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener