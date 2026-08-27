LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

England and Pakistan will resume their battle in the second Test at the storied venue of the Lord's Cricket Ground on August 27, Thursday. Having beaten the tourists by an innings and 103 runs in the series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds, England will be mighty confident of replicating a similar performance in the second Test too.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 14:10 IST

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: England and Pakistan will resume their battle in the second Test at the storied venue of the Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 27, Thursday. Having beaten the tourists by an innings and 103 runs in the series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds, England will be mighty confident of replicating a similar performance in the second Test too. Pakistan, who were hapless in almost all departments in the first Test, will be boosted by their regular captain Babar Azam’s comeback to the side.

Pakistan are likely to make at least one change to their XI, with opener Azan Awais likely to make way for Babar. Abdullah Shafique is likely to take the No.3 spot, with the returning Babar set to bat at 4. As a result, Shan Masood looks penned to open with Imam-ul-Haq. There were also reports about Mohammad Rizwan getting dropped for the must-win fixture but is likely to retain his spot. Whatever changes the visitors make, it’s inevitable that the batters must show the stomach for a fight, given they could not cross even 200 in the first Test, The bowling line-up should remain unchanged but will be expected to bowl with greater control at Lord’s.

You Might Be Interested In

England, meanwhile, have been slightly dented by off-field troubles after Brydon Carse was removed from the squad for the second Test after being handcuffed by the cops outside a nightclub in Derby. Although with Carse not part of the XI in the series-opener, it should leave the Joe Root-led side untroubled and they are unlikely to make changes to the XI. The pace trio of Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson is expected to be even more ruthless, given they barely carried any significant workload in Leeds.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Squads

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Mohammad Ghazi Ghouri, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test in India?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of all five days of the Test on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match shall be available on Sony Liv App and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket team

RELATED News

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win at Lord’s? Babar Azam Set to Return, Check Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Yells ‘Shoulder Bahut Drop Ho Gayi Hai’, Comment Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Explained: Why Liverpool vs Real Madrid Cannot Be Played at Anfield in Champions League League 2026-27 Phase

LATEST NEWS

Sumalatha Ambareesh Birthday Special: From South Indian Cinema Star To Mandya MP, The Remarkable Journey Of An Actress Who Reinvented Herself

India is producing more health research. The bigger question is: how much of it is reaching patients?

TradeFlock Recognises Women Leaders in India 2026 – List of Honourees

Kanpur Plane Crash: Training Aircraft Crashes 20 Minutes After Takeoff, 2 Pilots Killed

Pavan Sadineni Arrested: Woman Accuses Tollywood Director Of Abuse, Assault And False Marriage Promise

PuREPower Launches India’s 1st All-In-One C&I BESS Product

Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar

Awsum launches Rakhi Special DO or DIY Cake: Which you decorate, write on—and roast your sibling with

From Ayodhya to Ujjain and Tirupati, Shreelok Offers 3D Temple Darshan From Home

Man Helps Girlfriend Clear Drug Inspector Exam With Leaked Paper, Gets Dumped After She Lands Job; Heartbroken Lover Exposes Scam

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS