ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: England and Pakistan will resume their battle in the second Test at the storied venue of the Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 27, Thursday. Having beaten the tourists by an innings and 103 runs in the series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds, England will be mighty confident of replicating a similar performance in the second Test too. Pakistan, who were hapless in almost all departments in the first Test, will be boosted by their regular captain Babar Azam’s comeback to the side.

Pakistan are likely to make at least one change to their XI, with opener Azan Awais likely to make way for Babar. Abdullah Shafique is likely to take the No.3 spot, with the returning Babar set to bat at 4. As a result, Shan Masood looks penned to open with Imam-ul-Haq. There were also reports about Mohammad Rizwan getting dropped for the must-win fixture but is likely to retain his spot. Whatever changes the visitors make, it’s inevitable that the batters must show the stomach for a fight, given they could not cross even 200 in the first Test, The bowling line-up should remain unchanged but will be expected to bowl with greater control at Lord’s.

England, meanwhile, have been slightly dented by off-field troubles after Brydon Carse was removed from the squad for the second Test after being handcuffed by the cops outside a nightclub in Derby. Although with Carse not part of the XI in the series-opener, it should leave the Joe Root-led side untroubled and they are unlikely to make changes to the XI. The pace trio of Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson is expected to be even more ruthless, given they barely carried any significant workload in Leeds.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Squads

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Mohammad Ghazi Ghouri, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test in India?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of all five days of the Test on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match shall be available on Sony Liv App and website.