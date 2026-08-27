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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win at Lord’s? Babar Azam Set to Return, Check Predicted Playing XI And More

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win at Lord’s? Babar Azam Set to Return, Check Predicted Playing XI And More

England will take on Pakistan in the second Test of the series at Lord's in London on Thursday (Aug 27). Babar Azam is back in contention for the second Test and could provide Pakistan with much-needed experience in their fragile middle order. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time, predicted playing XI, match prediction and more.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Will Babar Azam Play at Lord's? Check Predicted Playing XI, Match Prediction, Winner and More
ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Will Babar Azam Play at Lord's? Check Predicted Playing XI, Match Prediction, Winner and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 14:03 IST

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: England will take on Pakistan in the second Test of the series at Lord’s in London on Thursday (Aug 27). Joe Root’s side will enter the contest full of confidence after crushing Pakistan by an innings inside three days at Headingley, while the visitors will be desperate to produce a much-improved batting performance. Babar Azam is back in contention for the second Test and could provide Pakistan with much-needed experience in their fragile middle order. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time, predicted playing XI, live streaming details, match prediction and more.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Details

  • Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test
  • Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026
  • Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England
  • Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the England vs Pakistan second Test live on Sony Sports Network. Play is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 27.

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How to Watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Streaming in India?

Indian viewers can watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan second Test on SonyLIV. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Will Babar Azam Play in the 2nd Test?

Babar Azam is expected to return to Pakistan’s playing XI for the second Test at Lord’s. His return could provide a major boost to Pakistan’s struggling batting order after they were bowled out inside 38 overs in the second innings at Headingley. Babar’s experience and ability to occupy the crease for long periods will be particularly important as Pakistan look to avoid another batting collapse.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Team News

England head into the second Test after a dominant innings-and-103-run victory in the series opener at Headingley. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue shared 16 wickets between them, while Jofra Archer also contributed three wickets as Pakistan’s batting order struggled throughout the match.

Pakistan will be hoping Babar’s return can strengthen a batting line-up that failed to withstand England’s bowling attack in Leeds. The visitors need a significant improvement from their senior batters and supporting cast if they are to keep the five-Test match under control.

England Predicted Playing XI for 2nd Test

England Predicted XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (Captain), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (WK), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI for 2nd Test

Pakistan Predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azan Awais, Babar Azam (Captain), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: What Happened in the First Test?

England completely dominated the opening Test at Headingley, defeating Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs inside three days. Pakistan’s batting collapsed dramatically in their second innings, with the side unable to withstand England’s varied pace attack. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue were the standout performers with the ball, while Jofra Archer also made an impact.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Prediction

England will start as favourites after their emphatic victory in the opening Test and the strength of their bowling attack. Lord’s is also expected to offer assistance to the seamers, which could again expose weaknesses in Pakistan’s batting. Babar Azam’s return gives the visitors greater experience and stability, but England’s superior depth and confidence should make them the more likely team to secure another victory and move closer to a series win.

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ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win at Lord’s? Babar Azam Set to Return, Check Predicted Playing XI And More
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ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win at Lord’s? Babar Azam Set to Return, Check Predicted Playing XI And More
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