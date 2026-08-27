ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: ‘No Pace, No Passion’ — Nasser Hussain Slams Babar Azam’s ‘Mercurial’ Pakistan For Poor England Tour

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: It has been some time since Pakistan has been the force they once were on the cricket field. Still being looked at as one of the top teams thanks to their history in the sport, the Asian side has lacked competitiveness, especially in the longest format. In ICC white-ball events, the Men in Green have struggled to make it to the knockouts in recent years. Former England captain Nasser Hussain called out Pakistan for showing a lack of passion during their defeat in the opening Test at Headingley against England.

England vs Pakistan: Nasser Hussain Slams Babar Azam’s PAK

Speaking ahead of the second Test, English commentator Nasser Hussain called out Pakistan for showing ‘No Passion’ during their defeat by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds. Hussain talked about how it was an un-Pakistan-like performance at Headingley, where the visitors showed poor performance with both bat and ball in hand.

“That was such an un-Pakistan-like performance last week. No pace, no wrist spin, no with the bat, no passion. And they got what they deserve, to be honest,” Hussain said.

While Babar Azam missed the first Test, the Pakistani batters folded with barely 300 runs across their two innings. Meanwhile, the hosts had scored 409 runs after putting Pakistan in to bat in the first innings.

Nasser, while slamming Pakistan, said, “We talk about ‘mercurial’ Pakistan. They are not mercurial anymore. What we saw at Leeds is where they are at. Babar spoke in the press conference, ‘we do fight back’. They do not fight back anymore.”

The former English skipper further called out for hyping up India-Pakistan matches. He called out how most of the games in the ICC tournaments result in one-sided affairs with Pakistan being on the losing end more often than not.

Pakistan’s Away Form Called Out Amid ENG vs PAK Series

It has been an open secret that Pakistan struggles to win away from home, especially in the longest format. The Asian nation last won a test match in Australia during their 1995/96 tour. Meanwhile, since then Pakistan has not even recorded a draw Down Under. During this time, India has won a couple of series in Australia, while even Bangladesh recorded a historic win recently in Darwin.

Meanwhile, in England, where conditions have proven to be helpful for the Pakistani pacers, their results have been better. However, they are yet to win a series in England in this decade despite the helpful conditions.

Nasser, while talking about Pakistan travelling away from home, said, “Pakistan do not travel well, so they need something to galvanise them.”