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Home > Sports News > PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview

PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly threatened to pull its players off the field during the second Test against England at Lord's after broadcaster Sky Sports aired a pre-recorded interview with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The controversy arose during the opening day of the Test, with the PCB objecting to the political content of the segment and subsequently lodging a formal complaint with Sky Sports. Here are all the details about the dispute and the latest developments from Lord's.

PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord's Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan's Sons Interview
PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord's Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan's Sons Interview

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 09:00 IST

PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly threatened to pull its players off the field during the second Test against England at Lord’s after broadcaster Sky Sports aired a pre-recorded interview with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The controversy arose during the opening day of the Test, with the PCB objecting to the political content of the segment and subsequently lodging a formal complaint with Sky Sports. Here are all the details about the dispute and the latest developments from Lord’s.

Why Did PCB Object to Sky Sports Interview?

Sky Sports had recorded an interview with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of Imran Khan, at Lord’s on Wednesday. During the conversation, they raised concerns about their father’s health and deteriorating eyesight while he remains in prison in Pakistan.

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The PCB reportedly objected to political issues being included in the coverage of an ongoing Test match. According to reports, the board warned that Pakistan’s players could remain in the dressing room for the afternoon session if Sky Sports went ahead with broadcasting the interview.

Did Pakistan Boycott the Lord’s Test?

Pakistan ultimately did not carry out the threat to boycott the afternoon session. Sky Sports delayed the broadcast of the interview and eventually aired it during the lunch interval, after which Pakistan returned to the field for the afternoon session.

The PCB subsequently lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was also made aware of the dispute, according to reports.

What Did Imran Khan’s Sons Say?

During the interview with former England captain Mike Atherton, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan spoke about their concerns regarding their father’s condition in prison. They highlighted issues surrounding Imran Khan’s health and eyesight.

Kasim spoke about his father’s health and alleged conditions in custody, making an emotional appeal during the interview.

“It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible, and silence him.”

Why Is Imran Khan in Prison?

Imran Khan, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2023 following his arrest in connection with corruption cases. He has subsequently been convicted in one case and sentenced to 14 years in prison. Khan has denied wrongdoing and has maintained that the legal proceedings against him are politically motivated.

He is currently being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and has spent more than three years behind bars.

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PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview
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PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview
PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview
PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview
PCB Threatens to Boycott Lord’s Test After Broadcasters Telecast Interview of Former PM Imran Khan’s Sons Interview

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