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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO

akistan captain Babar Azam seemingly hit back at a journalist over questions regarding his form ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 19:51 IST

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam seemingly hit back at a journalist over questions regarding his form ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With the journalist asking whether the pressure of performance remains on Babar as well after seven players were sent home by the PCB ahead of the final Test in Birmingham, the Lahore-born cricketer responded by stating that he was the Man of the Series in the West Indies.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: How did Babar Azam perform in the previous series against West Indies?

With Pakistan playing two Tests in the Caribbean before coming to England, they achieved a 1-1 draw. The tourists had lost the opening Test by 90 runs but bounced back well in the second to complete an eight-wicket victory. Babar was crowned Player of the Series for his scores of 23, 58*, 88 and 24 in four innings, aggregating 193 runs. However, Babar got out for two single-digit scores in the second Test against England at the Headingley in Leeds, with the tourists finding themselves 0-2 down with one to play.

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As a result, the PCB not only sent home seven players from the squad but also triggered a change in the coaching staff. The likes of Awais Zafar, Aamer Jamal,  Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman were released from the squad. In their place, Abdullah Fazal, Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Mohammad Imran have been added to the squad. Additionally, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been released as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Instead, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test.

“I was not consulted” – Babar Azam on PCB making changes to the squad

Babar went on to reveal that he was not consulted by the PCB and that the whole development was a news to him as well, adding, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

“I was not consulted. It was news to me as well. I only found out about all these things later. PCB made the decisions, so they can explain it to you better.”

The visitors have played eight Tests at Edgbaston but are yet to win one.

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ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKhome-hero-pos-6Pakistan Cricket BoardPakistan national cricket teamPCB

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ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO

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