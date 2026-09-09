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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India

England and Pakistan face off in the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from September 9-13, 2026. England seek a 3-0 series whitewash after dominant wins, while fans in India can watch live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

Joe Root and Babar Azam in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Joe Root and Babar Azam in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 14:28 IST

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details: England and Pakistan are to play their third and final Test of the three-game series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 9th September onwards. The home side has already clinched the series with commanding wins in the first two Tests, and now they would like to clinch a 3-0 whitewash. Pakistan would be eager to regain some lost dignity and wrap up the tour in style. 

This Test will also be the farewell of their gruelling tour in England, which has not been a comfortable one for the visitors. England take this opportunity with a lot of confidence as they are riding on a winning streak – they had defeated their opponents previously at Headingley and Lord’s, which gave them an unchallengeable two matches to zero lead in this series.

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ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Match Details

  • Match: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test
  • Date: September 9-13, 2026
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Start Time: 11:00 AM Local Time / 3:30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Preview

England have dominated the series completely and are expected to arrive as favourites for the Test at the end. With Joe Root at the helm, England beat Pakistan both with their batting and bowling. In addition, the hosts have announced several changes to the squad for the Edgbaston Test, while keeping Sonny Baker, but Brydon Carse continues to be on the sidelines following his nightclub arrest incident.

The visitors have had to endure a tough time during the tour and will definitely want to get out of the situation of a whitewash. Babar Azam’s side will have to show a considerable improvement from their batting and bowling units to challenge England at Birmingham.

England vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

England Predicted Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad 

Where to Watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live on the Sony Sports Network television channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match from Birmingham will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read: Birmingham Weather Today: Will Rain Delay ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Toss at Edgbaston? Check Latest Forecast Before England vs Pakistan

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ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKEngland vs PakistanJoe Root

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ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India

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