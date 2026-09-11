ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Saim Ayub’s return to the Pakistan Test team was capped off with a pair, as the opening batter failed to score a run across two innings. Not being named in the original squad for the series, Ayub was flown from the Caribbean, where he was playing CPL 2026 after the second Test. He was one of the seven changes made to the team by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His pair at Edgbaston drew widespread criticism, including from England great Nasser Hussain, who compared the left-handed batter with Virender Sehwag.

Saim Ayub’s Lack of Preparation Called Out by Nasser Hussain







Saim Ayub was included in the team ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston. As a result, he got himself out twice over the two innings without even managing to score any in the 11 balls he faced. Both times it was England`s fast bowler Ollie Robinson who showed him the right way to the dressing room. Flying in straight from the Caribbean Premier League and with very little practice, Ayub’s lack of preparation was soon revealed. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain thinks that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee is solely responsible for this decision.

Nasser Hussain: Saim Ayub Shouldn’t Be Here

During the post-match show after Day 2 of the Test match on Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain talked about how Saim Ayub should not be playing Test cricket in England. The former English skipper said, “The truth is he shouldn’t be here. He came from the CPL and hasn’t played first-class cricket in some time. I don’t know who thinks it’s the right thing to fly someone over from foreign conditions, playing a completely different format, and think they’re going to be fine in these conditions against a Dukes ball, against Ollie Robinson and England’s bowling attack.”

Nasser Hussain Cites Virender Sehwag’s Example

In his criticism of the PCB and Saim Ayub, Hussain recalled how once the Indian team management had done the same to insert Virender Sehwag in the team without much practice and the result was the same with the Indian great getting out for a pair. “Virender Sehwag tried it on this ground, if you remember… they flew him in. Virender Sehwag got a pair, and that’s Virender Sehwag, who’s a better, more experienced player than Saim,” Hussain added.

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