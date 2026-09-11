LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Saim Ayub endured a pair of ducks at Edgbaston after returning from CPL 2026, with Nasser Hussain questioning Pakistan’s decision to select him without recent first-class cricket. Hussain cited Virender Sehwag’s Test preparation as an example while criticising Ayub’s lack of match practice.

Nasser Hussain and Saim Ayub in the frame. Image Credit: X and AFP
Nasser Hussain and Saim Ayub in the frame. Image Credit: X and AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 12:24 IST

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Saim Ayub’s return to the Pakistan Test team was capped off with a pair, as the opening batter failed to score a run across two innings. Not being named in the original squad for the series, Ayub was flown from the Caribbean, where he was playing CPL 2026 after the second Test. He was one of the seven changes made to the team by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His pair at Edgbaston drew widespread criticism, including from England great Nasser Hussain, who compared the left-handed batter with Virender Sehwag. 

Saim Ayub’s Lack of Preparation Called Out by Nasser Hussain



Saim Ayub was included in the team ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston. As a result, he got himself out twice over the two innings without even managing to score any in the 11 balls he faced. Both times it was England`s fast bowler Ollie Robinson who showed him the right way to the dressing room. Flying in straight from the Caribbean Premier League and with very little practice, Ayub’s lack of preparation was soon revealed. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain thinks that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee is solely responsible for this decision.

Nasser Hussain: Saim Ayub Shouldn’t Be Here

During the post-match show after Day 2 of the Test match on Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain talked about how Saim Ayub should not be playing Test cricket in England. The former English skipper said, “The truth is he shouldn’t be here. He came from the CPL and hasn’t played first-class cricket in some time. I don’t know who thinks it’s the right thing to fly someone over from foreign conditions, playing a completely different format, and think they’re going to be fine in these conditions against a Dukes ball, against Ollie Robinson and England’s bowling attack.”

Nasser Hussain Cites Virender Sehwag’s Example

In his criticism of the PCB and Saim Ayub, Hussain recalled how once the Indian team management had done the same to insert Virender Sehwag in the team without much practice and the result was the same with the Indian great getting out for a pair. “Virender Sehwag tried it on this ground, if you remember… they flew him in. Virender Sehwag got a pair, and that’s Virender Sehwag, who’s a better, more experienced player than Saim,” Hussain added.

Also Read: Namibia vs South Africa Winner Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs RSA 2nd ODI? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland vs Pakistannasser hussainsaim-ayubvirender sehwag

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’

WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

Namibia vs South Africa Winner Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs RSA 2nd ODI? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Apoorva Mukhija-Amin Jaz Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rumoured Romance Sparks ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate, From India’s Got Latent Row To Coachella Controversy

Gungun Gupta Viral Video: Delhi-Based Social Media Star’s Old 18-Second Leaked Private Video Call Resurfaces, All You Need To Know

Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 11-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam (SK.69) Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone To Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor: Celeb Pairs Whose Wild Chemistry Sparked Dating Buzz – See Their Sizzling Pics

Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Supreme Court Refuses to Transfer Case From Delhi High Court to Itself

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Saim Ayub Selection, Cites Virender Sehwag Example After Pair of Ducks

QUICK LINKS