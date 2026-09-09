ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Pakistan Batting Collapse Again as Babar Azam Falls Cheaply, Fans React — ‘Normal Business Has Resumed’

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 1: Pakistan are once again on the receiving end of a batting collapse as England have been utterly dominant on the first part of Day 1 of the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Despite sweeping changes to the squad for the third Test and bringing as many as three debutants, the tourists still haven’t been able to compete as England’s pace quartet has hardly given them breathing space. The collapse has triggered hilarious reactions among the netizens as they claim how normal business has resumed.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 1: Babar Azam’s low score underscores Pakistan’s batting struggles

With Saim Ayub making a Test return after more than a year, he opened the innings but failed to get off the mark after facing 10 deliveries. With Azan Awais (9) and Abdullah Shafique (3) also perishing without making much difference to the scores, Babar Azam found himself in the cauldron in the ninth over itself. Shan Masood played a tame pull shot as the visitors crashed to 26/4. After a brief semblance of recovery, Josh Tongue produced almost an unplayable delivery as the ball sharply snaked back and breached through Babar’s defences, with the captain falling for 7. Debutant Ghazi Ghori (5) and Mohammad Imran (5) were the next to fall as Pakistan fell to 84/7, starring again at a low first-innings total.

Here are some of the reactions from the netizens

🚨 NOTHING HAS CHANGED! 🇵🇰 – Make as many changes as you want, Pakistan’s situation remains exactly the same. 😔 Pakistan: 26/4 Shan Masood dismissed for 5 runs! Another disastrous start for Pakistan’s batting in the 3rd Test wickets keep falling! pic.twitter.com/I30Z3n2k56 — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) September 9, 2026

Pathetic batting by Pakistan. So sad to watch given how many great players and teams they’ve produced over the years. This is embarrassing. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2026

New faces, same old humiliation. Sacking coaches and axing players won’t fix a team that has completely lost its spine. 🎭🏏

From a systemic crisis to an absolute on-field disaster, Pakistan cricket hits rock bottom at 86/7. 📉🔥#PakistanCricket #ENGvsPAK #BabarAzam… — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) September 9, 2026

Pakistan 26-4. Normal business has resumed.

Birmingham Ke Singham#PakvsEng — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 9, 2026

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 1: Saud Shakeel takes Pakistan past 100

Saud Shakeel, who batted brilliantly for his 97 in the second innings of the previous Test, is still batting and has taken the tourists past the 100-run mark at lunch. But Pakistan, who are yet to score even 200 in this series, are a long way off from reaching that mark.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali