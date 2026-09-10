ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Rashid Latif Questions Mike Hesson’s Loyaly, Refers to Pakistan Head Coach as Indian Agent Amid England Series Disaster

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made major changes to its squad during their three-match Test series in England. These changes included sending seven players back home after losing the second match at Lord’s and replacing the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mike Hesson. Hesson, who is the white-ball coach of the national side has been on the receiving end of unique criticism. The Kiwi coach who has previously worked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had his loyalty question by former Pakistani wicketkeeper, Rashid Latif.

Rashid Latif Questions Mike Hesson’s Loyalty With Pakistan Team







Despite the changes made in the squad, the pakistan team failed to impress in the third test. On the opening day at Headingley, the visitors crumbled for a score of 133 only possible because of a valiant knock of 43 runs by Saud Shakeel. The poor performances of the team led to criticism from all corners of the Pakistani media and former cricketers. However, Latif by questioning Hesson’s loyalty to Pakistan national cricket team went one step further.

Rashid Latif Calls Out Hesson For Connection With IPL

With Mike Hesson having worked with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, Latif questioned the integrity of the coach. Hesson had previously also served as the head coach of the New Zealand men’s cricket team. During a discussion in a YouTube video, Latif questioned whether Hesson was loyal or not.

The former wicketkeeper batter said, “Mike Hesson, for me, security concerns are a different thing, but the loyalty factor is very important for a foreign coach. When I talk about Bob Woolmer, I know he was loyal. He had such loyalty. Then, if I talk about Geoff Lawson as a person, as a player, he was professional. He stayed in Lahore. He had loyalty.”

While Latif did not mention Hesson and the IPL in the same sentence, it was clear that the former wicketkeeper batter was taking shots at the current head coach of the Test team.

“All the others who have come, please help me remember; all of them were foreigners who became Pakistani coaches. They all did their work with heart. I am not putting the blame on anyone, but the coach who has come after doing IPL. There will always be doubt about him,” he said.

Latif further added, “Loyalty factor is very important, and it remains doubtful. I am not saying someone is not loyal; he might be, of course, he might, but it’s better if these things are checked. Check the history. The connection would be there. So the damage that we couldn’t do, maybe someone will who can damage you, no matter which coach comes from abroad. But one who is directly linked with IPL, from people there, who might want to use him, that’s how agents are formed.”

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Pakistan Batting Crumbles on 1st Day

Despite all the changes to the squad, Pakistan endured a similar result on the field. The visitors were bowled out for only 133 runs on the opening day of the third Test. Seven of the first eight batters were dismissed for single-digit scores, with only Saud Shakeel showing some resistance with a knock of 43 runs. What summed up Pakistan’s batting performance was the fact that their biggest partnership in terms of runs and balls faced was the 10th-wicket stand between Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali.

In reply, a fresh bowling attack from Pakistan did well to pick three wickets with only 39 runs on the board. One of the three debutants, Razaullah, picked up Joe Root’s wicket in his first over and then went on to dismiss opening batter Emilio Gay. However, by the end of the day’s play, England had taken a 23-run lead with six wickets in hand. Barring a miracle, the hosts could go on to win and whitewash Pakistan in what has been a disappointing tour.

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