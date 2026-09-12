ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Razaullah Hits Fifty on Test Debut, Pakistan Youngster Receives Standing Ovation at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Razaullah, a 21-year-old seamer who made his debut for Pakistan at Edgbaston, grinned broadly as he walked off after a courageous 81 against England, an effort that turned an otherwise one-sided match into a competitive conclusion.

Razaullah Smashes England Pacers in Powerful Knock on Debut







“I enjoyed the standing ovation,” Razaullah grinned later at the press conference. “I like to enjoy life, and I was relishing the moment.” Coming in at No. 9 with Pakistan still facing the prospect of an innings defeat, Razaullah took the attack to England’s pace trio of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, smashing nine sixes in his 63-ball knock.

His assault helped Pakistan recover from a difficult position and eventually set England a target of 130 after being bowled out for 449 on the third day of the final Test.

Razaullah Shows Nerves of Steel Against Short Balls From England

Razaullah had little regard for the reputation of England’s attack as he repeatedly took on the short ball, an approach that had troubled several of Pakistan’s specialist batters during the series.

“I was being selective with which balls to slog, but they all seemed within range,” he said casually.

“I wanted to take it as deep as possible. I wasn’t scared of pace. I wanted to punish the balls from Archer that landed on a hard length. There’s nothing to be scared of when you’re playing for your country. I was just enjoying myself,” the young seamer added.

Razaullah Smashes Fastest Fifty on Debut For Pakistan

Razaullah’s fifty came in just 43 balls, the fastest half-century by a Pakistan batter on Test debut. He struck a six to reach the landmark and continued attacking as England struggled to contain his clean hitting.

“My favourite ball [to face] is the short ball. I just believed in myself. I thought if I played 50 balls, I’d get a positive result. And thankfully that happened,” he said.

He also shared a crucial 121-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who made 42, to frustrate England’s attempt to wrap up the match quickly. Tongue eventually broke the stand by dismissing Abbas, before Razaullah followed soon after, missing out on what could have been a remarkable century on debut.

Pakistan Set England a Target of 130 Runs at Edgbaston

The youngster’s innings came after Pakistan’s top order had laid the platform for a recovery. Shan Masood scored 95, while Azan Awais made 59 in a 125-run partnership after Pakistan had lost the first two wickets for no runs. Babar Azam then added 76 as Pakistan recovered strongly from their disastrous start and ultimately finished with 449.

On what in all likelihood will be the final day of the series, England will need 130 runs to win to complete a whitewash over the visitors. Meanwhile, Pakistan, who for the first time in this series showed any fight with the bat in hand, will have something to defend on the fourth day at Edgbaston. A few wickets with the new ball could make things interesting; however, for any upset to be caused with a Pakistan win, their young bowlers would have to be on their mark consistently.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Meets Virgil van Dijk: Team India Captain’s Viral Instagram Post With Liverpool Captain Breaks the Internet