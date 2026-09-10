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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has launched a scathing assessment of the country's cricket setup after a disastrous Test tour of England. Akram believes the problems facing Pakistan cricket run much deeper than the current national team and will require significant work to address. His comments have come as Pakistan struggle to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash against England at Edgbaston.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Lashes Out at Pakistan Cricket Team After Dismal Show At Edgbaston, Says ''I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0'
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Lashes Out at Pakistan Cricket Team After Dismal Show At Edgbaston, Says ''I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 12:04 IST

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has launched a scathing assessment of the country’s cricket setup after a disastrous Test tour of England. Akram believes the problems facing Pakistan cricket run much deeper than the current national team and will require significant work to address. His comments have come as Pakistan struggle to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash against England at Edgbaston.

Akram said he knew before the series that Pakistan would lose 3-0 to England, pointing to the team’s struggles in batting, bowling and fielding. His comments came after Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 on the opening day of the third Test at Edgbaston, with England reaching 156/4 at stumps to take a 23-run first-innings lead. Pakistan had already lost the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s to surrender the three-match series.

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What Did Wasim Akram Say About Pakistan Cricket Team?

Speaking about Pakistan’s shambolic Test tour of England to The Athletic, Akram said, “I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England. Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It’s not rocket science.”

“I get asked all the time, ‘Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?’ But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there’s nothing else there. The systems aren’t there below that. The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there’s no consistency, no patience.

“That dribbles down to the fans, too. They see the team lose and they want to rip it all up, too. We’ve done that so many times and now there is nothing really left.”

Wasim Akram Highlights Deeper Problems in Pakistan Cricket

Akram said he is frequently asked whether he can do something to help Pakistan cricket, but believes the issues cannot be solved by one individual. He pointed towards a lack of consistency and patience in the domestic first-class system, adding that the problems eventually affect the team’s players and supporters as well.

The former Pakistan captain also expressed concern over the repeated changes made to the country’s cricket setup. According to Akram, Pakistan have repeatedly attempted to “rip it all up” after defeats, leaving little stability or structure in place.

Pakistan Bowled Out for 133 in 3rd Test vs England

Pakistan’s problems continued on the field at Edgbaston. After being asked to bat first, the visitors were bowled out for just 133 runs in 33.5 overs. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 43, while Mohammad Abbas made 21. Josh Tongue was the pick of England’s bowlers with 4/42, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each.

England then recovered from an early wobble to reach 156/4 at stumps on Day 1. Emilio Gay scored 60 and Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 52, giving England a 23-run lead over Pakistan at the close of play. The result left England firmly in control as they looked to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

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ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour
ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Wasim Akram Tears Into Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘I Knew We Were Going to Lose 3-0’ Before England Tour

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