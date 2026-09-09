ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Who is Ghazi Ghori? Meet Mohammad Rizwan’s Replacement Making Pakistan Test Debut vs England at Edgbaston

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: As expected, Pakistan made four changes to their playing XI that took the field 10 days ago at Lord’s. Having sent seven of its players, four of whom were in the playing XI in the previous game back home, the visitors were forced to make these changes. Among these four changes was Ghazi Ghori making his debut. The wicketkeeper-batter who replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the playing were among the three debutants. Along with Ghori, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah received their debut caps for Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Who is Ghazi Ghori?

Unlike the other three changes, Ghazi Ghori was already part of the travelling squad with the Pakistan team. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was named in the original squad as the back-up to Mohammad Rizwan. Ghori must not have imagined that he would find himself not just in the playing XI but also the most experienced glovesman for his team come the third Test.

Having already made his international debut in ODIs earlier this year, Ghori will be playing his first Test and is slotted to bat at number seven in the match. Hailing from Karachi, the 23-year-old has represented the city in all three formats in domestic cricket. A glance at his numbers will tell you that it is first-class cricket that is his strongest suit.

In 26 red-ball games, Ghori has scored close to 1,700 runs at an average of 41.26. With three centuries and 10 fifties to his name, he is more than capable of winning games with the bat in hand. Meanwhile, his glovework has also received some praise from close observers of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Why Was Mohammad Rizwan Removed From Pakistan Squad?

Owing to poor form and shot selection, Mohammad Rizwan found himself among seven players axed from the Pakistan squad following their loss against England. The loss at Lord’s saw Pakistan lose the series, with the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Rizwan’s shot selection drew widespread criticism from different corners. While chasing a target of 389 in the fourth innings at Lord’s, Rizwan attempted a wild slog with only 115 runs on the board, missed the ball completely, and was trapped in front of the stumps.

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