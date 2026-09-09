ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Who Is Razaullah? 21-Year-Old Pakistan Debutant Dismisses Joe Root Cheaply In His First Over In International Cricket

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 1: Despite being bundled out for 130 to cap off another poor batting performance, Pakistan have hit back with three quick wickets on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Razaullah, one of Pakistan’s three debutants for the Test, made an impact immediately by taking out England’s captain Joe Root in only his third delivery. With the youngster leaving an instant imprint, it’s worth looking at his cricketing journey.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 1: Who is Razaullah?

Born in Mardan in the Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on April 5, 2005, Razaullah was one of the seven players added into Pakistan’s squad as part of the sweeping changes triggered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in light. The 21-year-old climbed through the ranks from the remote region of Dir Upper and played for sides like Peshawar, Sahir Associates, and the Markhor IT Solutions team. He honed his skills through the month-long stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) pace camp under former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed. The training unlocked his potential and the ability to hit 140 clicks and above consistently.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam brought Razaullah in the 12th over of the innings for his first and trapped England’s best batter Joe Root lbw as the ball hit the knee roll. The Yorkshire batter challenged the on-field umpire’s decision by signalling for the DRS but ball-tracking returned three reds and the right-hander had to walk back for 8 after facing 18 deliveries.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 1: Joe Root-led England bowl Pakistan out for another total below 200

Meanwhile, the coin toss fell in favour of the home side as Root opted to field first, seemingly due to the overcast conditions. Pakistan endured another horrid start, losing four wickets with only 29 runs on the board. Babar Azam was one of the eight visiting batters failing to reach double figures, with only Saud Shakeel (43), Razaullah (11) and Mohammad Abbas (21) getting there. Their innings lasted only 33.5 overs with 133 on the board, failing to cross 200 yet again.

Josh Tongue took four wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three each.