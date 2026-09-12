ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test? Check Birmingham Weather Update, Chances of Rain in England vs Pakistan Match

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test? Birmingham is expected to witness overcast conditions, high humidity and a chance of light rain on Saturday (Sep 12), as England and Pakistan prepare for the fourth day of the third Test at Edgbaston. The weather could become a factor as England chase a target of 130 to complete a series clean sweep.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 at Edgbaston?

The weather forecast for Birmingham on Saturday points towards predominantly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain in the form of light showers. With humidity expected to reach as high as 95% and winds potentially touching 49.89 kph, conditions could remain damp and uncomfortable throughout the day. While the relatively low chance of rain suggests that a major washout is unlikely, intermittent showers could still cause delays or interruptions during Day 4.

Birmingham Weather Forecast for September 12

Weather: Predominantly cloudy with a chance of light showers

Predominantly cloudy with a chance of light showers Chance of Rain: 10%

10% Maximum Temperature: 19°C

19°C Minimum Temperature: 14°C

14°C Average Temperature: Around 16.5°C

Around 16.5°C Maximum Wind Speed: 49.89 kph

49.89 kph Maximum Humidity: 95%

How Can Weather Affect England vs Pakistan Day 4?

The overcast conditions and high humidity could make the atmosphere particularly damp at Edgbaston. Although only a 10% chance of rain is forecast, any spells of light showers could force the players off the field and reduce the available playing time. Strong winds could also make conditions feel cooler, while the cloudy weather may offer assistance to the seamers when play resumes.

What Happened on Day 3 of England vs Pakistan Test?

Pakistan finally showed some fight on Friday after debutant Razaullah produced a remarkable late assault at Edgbaston. The fast bowler arrived at the crease with Pakistan on 318-8, still two runs behind England, before smashing 81 off just 63 balls. He hit nine sixes and shared a ninth-wicket partnership of 121 with Mohammad Abbas.

Razaullah’s nine sixes equalled Ben Stokes’s record for the most sixes in a Test innings in England, set against Australia in 2023. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 449, setting England a target of 130 and ensuring the match would move into a fourth day.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: What Is at Stake?

England need 130 runs to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep against Pakistan after winning the first two Tests. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to make England work for victory after their dramatic lower-order resistance on Day 3. The weather could therefore play an important role if rain interrupts England’s chase or reduces the available playing time.

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: All You Need to Know

The fourth day of the England vs Pakistan third Test will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, September 12. Birmingham is forecast to experience cloudy conditions, a 10% chance of light rain, temperatures between 14°C and 19°C, strong winds and humidity of up to 95%. While the rain threat is relatively low, any showers could cause interruptions as England attempt to chase 130 and complete a 3-0 series victory.