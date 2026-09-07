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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved in Match-Fixing? PCB Takes Phones After Sending 7 Players Home

ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved in Match-Fixing? PCB Takes Phones After Sending 7 Players Home

The ghosts of match-fixing or spot fixing are once again haunting Pakistan cricket as suspicions are only growing stronger of the same ahead of the third and final Test against England, beginning on September 9, Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved In Spot-Fixing? Suspicions Raise After PCB Send 7 Players Home And Trigger Massive Squad Changes. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved In Spot-Fixing? Suspicions Raise After PCB Send 7 Players Home And Trigger Massive Squad Changes. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 15:43 IST

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: The ghosts of match-fixing or spot fixing are once again haunting Pakistan cricket as suspicions are only growing stronger of the same ahead of the third and final Test against England, beginning on September 9, Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sending home seven players, followed by confiscating phones of a few visiting cricketers, suspicions of something explosive seem to be taking shape behind the scenes.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Is any Pakistan player involved in spot-fixing?

After the visitors got bowled out for 200 on all four occasions to lose the first Test by an innings and 103 runs and the second by 194, the PCB has triggered wholesale changes to the squad. The likes of Awais Zafar, Aamer Jamal,  Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman were released from the squad. In their place, Abdullah Fazal, Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Mohammad Imran have been added to the squad. Additionally, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been released as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Instead, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test.

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According to reports, the PCB made these changes due to reasons driven not only due to on-field performances. Reportedly, the PCB and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were reached out to for a comment but there has been no response. Addtionally, PCB’s Director of Media and Communications released a tweet on X that said:

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration. At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications.”

Additionally, PCB hasn’t disclosed the reason behind confiscating the phones of the players, whose identities have not been revealed either.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Can Pakistan avoid a series whitewash?

Meanwhile, the tourists face a herculean task to avoid a series whitewash in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan’s troubles add due to not winning even a Test in their eight outings at the venue since 1962.

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ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved in Match-Fixing? PCB Takes Phones After Sending 7 Players Home
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan national cricket teamPCB

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ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved in Match-Fixing? PCB Takes Phones After Sending 7 Players Home
ENG vs PAK: Are Pakistan Players Involved in Match-Fixing? PCB Takes Phones After Sending 7 Players Home
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