ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam Ruled Out Of 3rd Test Against England? Pakistan Captain Down With Fever | Report

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: More woes for Pakistan cricket team could be in store ahead of the third and final Test against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on September 9, Wednesday. According to reports, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently suffering from fever, with the right-handed batter already pressure after compiling two low scores in the previous Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Babar Azam miss the final game of the series?

With the visitors losing by 194 runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground to go down 0-2 in the three-Test series, Babar remains under enormous pressure ahead of the final game at Edgbaston. The Lahore-born cricketer missed the series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds due to a hand injury. There was hope that Babar’s return will improve the batting unit after they folded for 171 and 135 in Leeds to lose by an innings and 103 runs. Nevertheless, the visitors once again failed to cross 200, folding for 110 and 194 at the Lord’s. Babar was one of the underperformers in the batting line-up, notching scores of 6 and 8. He was dismissed by a brute of a short-pitched delivery from Jofra Archer in the second innings.

As far as Babar’s fever is concerned, Geo News reported that Pakistan cricket’s media manager Naveed Akram Cheema insisted that there is nothing much to worry about or a reason to panic. The 31-year-old is expected to recover in time for the final Test in Birmingham.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Pakistan ring mass changes to their squad for the final game

For the unversed, the visitors have triggered mass changes to the squad for the final Test as the PCB axed seven players in Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Aga, Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman and Khurram Shahzad and instead slotted in Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Razaullah, Mohammad Imran Jr and Saad Baig. However, only Ayub and Fazal have played Test cricket, with 10 appearances between them.

With England’s interim red-ball coach Marcus Trescothick promising not to lift their foot off the pedal in the final game of the series, the visitors face another formidable challenge. Moreover, Pakistan haven’t won any of their eight Tests at Edgbaston since they first played a match at the venue.