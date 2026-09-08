ENG vs PAK: Can Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Avoid Series Whitewash? Where To Watch The 3rd Test In England, Pakistan And India?

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: A troubled Pakistan side, both on and off the field, will be out to avoid a series whitewash when they face a ruthless England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on September 9, Wednesday. While Babar Azam has somehow retained captaincy, with seven players from the squad for the first and second Test missing, the tourists are looking at plenty of changes in their XI for the final Test. Apart from that, the coaching staff has also undergone a overhaul as Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been released as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Instead, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test.

The visitors are assured of making plenty of changes, with only four players likely to be retained in the XI from the 194-run defeat at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. While Babar will arguably be one of those, the others could be Mohammad Abbas, Saud Shakeel and Azan Awais. Awais could still be doubtful due to Saim Ayub’s addition to the squad. It remains to be seen whether or not Babar can inspire his troops from the depths of despair to at least end the forgettable tour with a victory in Edgbaston. But history is also against Pakistan, given they haven’t won any of the eight Tests contested at Edgbaston since 1962.

Meanwhile, Joe Root-led England are unlikely to make any change to their playing XI and will not take gas off the pedal. With the hosts suffering a series defeat to New Zealand earlier this summer, England will want to seal a 3-0 to end the Test season on a perfect note.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Squads

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Sam Cook, Ollie Pope.

Pakistan Squad: Azan Awais, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Abdullah Fazal, Razaullah.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India?

In India, fans can catch the television telecast on the Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of it will be available on Sony LIV App and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in England?

Sky Sports will telecast the third Test between the two sides in England. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 11:00 AM.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in Pakistan?

The television telecast in Pakistan will be available on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while fans can stream it on Tapmad and Tamasha.