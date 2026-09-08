ENG vs PAK: Check England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test LIVE Streaming: ENG vs PAK 3rd Test LIVE Streaming: England will take on Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday (Sep 9). England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the opening two Tests and will now look to complete a series whitewash. Pakistan, meanwhile, will aim to avoid a 3-0 defeat and end the series on a positive note. Here are all the details, including match date, timing, venue, squads, TV channels and live streaming information.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where to Watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live on TV?

In India, fans can watch the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD.

How to Watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live Streaming?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Team News

England have already secured the three-match series 2-0 after dominant performances in the first two Tests. Joe Root and his team will now target a clean sweep at Edgbaston. Pakistan have made several changes to their squad after suffering two heavy defeats and will be hoping their revamped group can produce a stronger showing in the final Test.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Squads

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Sam Cook, Ollie Pope.

Pakistan Squad: Azan Awais, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Abdullah Fazal, Razaullah.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Match Prediction

England enter the final Test as clear favourites after winning the first two matches convincingly. Their bowling attack has consistently troubled Pakistan, while their batting unit has also delivered when required. Pakistan will be desperate to respond, but England’s current form and home advantage could give Joe Root’s side the edge and help them complete a 3-0 series sweep.