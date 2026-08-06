ENG vs PAK: Dan Lawrence Returns As Joe Root Gears Up For Second England Test Captaincy Stint | Check Full 16-Player Squad

ENG vs PAK: With Joe Root back for his second stint as the Test captain after Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket, England have named the squad for the first two matches against Pakistan, beginning on August 19. There have been a host of changes in the squad, with the selectors rewarding players for those displaying form in county cricket by including them in the 16-player squad for the series-opener against Pakistan, nearly a fortnight from today.

ENG vs PAK: What are the changes in Joe Root-led Test squad?

With Stokes retiring, Dan Lawrence is set to bat at No.6 as the selectors have rewarded him for showing form in red-ball cricket. The right-handed batter, whose last Test was in 2024 against Sri Lanka, is the second-highest run-getter in the County Championship Division One with 788 runs in 13 innings, averaging 65.66. After being dropped for the series against New Zealand, Ollie Pope has returned as a spare batter, while Jordan Cox, who debuted against New Zealand, will bat at No.3 due to Jacob Bethell’s injury. Bethell has missed the entire The Hundred 2026 due to a knee injury and will be sidelined for the Test series against Pakistan too.

Selector Marcus North said in a statement, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team. Dan Lawrence returns following an exceptional season so far with Surrey and we believe he has the right level of experience, maturity and skill to complement our middle order. Jordan Cox is well regarded as one of the most exciting talents in English cricket and will have the opportunity to bat at [No.] 3 in place of Jacob Bethell, who sadly misses this series through injury.”

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

ENG vs PAK: Will Stephen Fleming take charge against Pakistan?

With Stephen Fleming succeeding Brendon McCullum as England’s new Test coach, he will not be in charge against Pakistan as Marcus Trescothick will come in an interim role.

Fleming’s stint with England will begin against South Africa later this year. Meanwhile, Pakistan will have some cause of optimism too after drawing the Test series against the West Indies 1-1.