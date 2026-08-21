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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO

ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO

Amid another day of England's dominance against Pakistan on Day 2 of the first Test at the Headingley in Leeds, a moment of fan's mishap also grabbed the spotlight.

ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 10:46 IST

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Amid another day of England’s dominance against Pakistan on Day 2 of the first Test at the Headingley in Leeds, a moment of fan’s mishap also grabbed the spotlight. In a video going viral on social media, a fan carrying a few glasses of alcohol failed to do it immaculately and spilled it on the ground, causing amusement to the spectators.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Bizarre moment occurs during the series-opener between England and Pakistan in Leeds

The moment occurred during the 34th over of the innings when Mohammad Abbas was bowling. With the cameras panning to the spectator, who was carrying a few glasses of alcohol, he spilled it eventually, sparking some amusement for the fans and commentator on air. Here’s the video of the same

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ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: England in complete control despite losing eight wickets

Meanwhile, the hosts are in complete control of the contest as they are holding a 195-run lead heading into Day 3. They had started the day at 112/2, trailing by only 59 more runs after bowling Pakistan out for 171 in the opening day. None of the England batters managed a triple-figure score but Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91) and Dan Lawrence (51) mustered fifties to swell England’s lead to 195 as they are 366/8 at Stumps.

Left-arm spinner Usman Ali picked up five wickets, while Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad snared one scalp each. With the home side still having Jamie Smith at the crease, they have the hope of adding another 50 runs to the total. The tourists must put up a strong batting performance in their second innings to stand a chance of salvaging a comeback. England’s four-pronged pace attack was lethal in the first innings as Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue destroyed their batting unit with five wickets each.

Pakistan haven’t won a Test on English soil since 2018 and last clinched a series in England in 1996, 30 years ago. With Babar Azam ruled out of the first Test, it’s an uphill battle for Pakistan to fight back.

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ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket team

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ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO

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