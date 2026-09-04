ENG vs PAK: Jason Gillespie Sympathises With Pakistan Players Over Selection And Management Chaos — ‘This ​Is These Guys’ Livelihoods’

Former Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie has hit out at the management and selectors for mismanaging the players as the national team finds itself 0-2 down in the three-Test series in England. The former Australian speedster sympathised with the players, claiming that it is their livelihood and they don’t seem to be playing fearlessly.

“ If you ​want consistency on the field there needs to be consistency off the field” – Jason Gillespie

Pakistan sent home seven players, including former captain Salman Ali Agha, and parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul after heavy ​defeats in the opening two tests. Apart from Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, Imam-ul-Haq, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Awais Zafar have also been ordered to go home.

Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs ​and the second by 194 runs to go 2-0 down in the three-match series, failing ⁠to score more than 200 in all four innings.

Gillespie, who coached Pakistan from April to December 2024, ​said constant changes had made it difficult for the team to build consistency.

“I feel for the players — this ​is these guys’ livelihoods. From the outside it looks like they are playing with fear. Salman Ali Agha goes from captaining the team in the first test against England, to being out of the team for ​the second test and on the plane home before the third test. How does that work? If you ​want consistency on the field there needs to be consistency off the field. That goes to board level, selection and ‌coaching level “, Gillespie told The Australian newspaper.