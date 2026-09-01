ENG vs PAK: Kevin Pietersen Brutally Trolls Babar Azam After Massive Changes in Pakistan’s Test Squad— ‘Could Be A V V V V Long Interview’

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Former England captain brutally trolled Pakistan over ringing as many as seven changes to their Test squad ahead of the third and final game against the Englishmen at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on September 9, Wednesday. With the visitors’ playing XI for the third Test set to undergo wholesale changes, Pietersen hilariously claimed that the toss should begin one night before for Babar Azam to remember the changes and reveal during the interview.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Which are the seven players left out by Pakistan?

With Pakistan 0-2 down in the three-Test series, thanks largely to an insipid batting performance in both games, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced sweeping changes ahead of the final match. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have been released from the squad. While Rizwan, Imam, Shahzad, Salman Agha and Usman have played at least one Test, Jamal and Zafar were the unused members of the squad. Additionally, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have also been done away with.

Five uncapped players in Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah have been added to the squad. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal are the other two players but both have combined featured only in 10 Tests. Mike Hesson will don the role of the coach, while Ashley Noffke shall be in-charge of the bowling unit. In light of this, Pietersen took to X and wrote:

“When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team. Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar! Maybe the toss should start the night before??”

When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team.

Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar!

Maybe the toss should start the night before?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 1, 2026

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Have Pakistan won a Test at Edgbaston?

Having first played a Test at Edgbaston in 1962, Pakistan have played eight of them at the venue overall. However, they haven’t won any of those.

The most recent one came in 2016 when they suffered a 141-run defeat.





