ENG vs PAK: Mike Hesson Adds Assault to Injury After Pakistan's 3-0 Thrashing at Edgbaston, Says 'I'd Be Open to...'

Pakistan interim head coach Mike Hesson has expressed his willingness to take on the Test coaching role on a permanent basis alongside his existing white-ball responsibilities. Hesson, who took charge of Pakistan’s red-ball side on an interim basis, said he was open to continuing in the role after Pakistan’s eight-wicket defeat to England in the third Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (Sep 12).

Hesson offers to coach Test side

“I’d be open to it, for sure,” Hesson said at the post-match press conference, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Hesson was brought into the red-ball setup after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked regular red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed following the team’s defeat at Lord’s, which confirmed Pakistan’s series loss against England.

Although Hesson had initially made it clear that his Test coaching role was only temporary, his latest comments indicate that he is interested in taking on the responsibility on a more permanent basis. Hesson said he was encouraged by the talent available in Pakistan’s Test setup and expressed confidence that the team could make progress with the right direction and development.

“I love Test cricket, and there’s enough talent around the system in Pakistan that if we provide some good direction, we can make some strides going forward. It’s not going to happen in a game or two, but there’s some skill there I’d certainly be considering looking after,” he said.

Whether he takes that role with Pakistan is largely out of his hands, as Hesson acknowledged, with the PCB yet to make a final decision. “I haven’t even contemplated [a job offer] at this stage. I’ve got the Asian Games coming a week after I get back. That’s my main focus in terms of the white ball. By the time that arrives, I’m sure we’ll have some discussions about the Test team going forward. That’s a discussion I’ll have with the selectors.”

Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series defeat against England, with the hosts winning the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets on Saturday.

Chasing 130, England reached 130/2, with Joe Root unbeaten on 62 and Jordan Cox on 59.

Pakistan, after being bowled out for 133 in the first innings, fought back with 449 in the second. Shan Masood scored 95, Babar Azam 76 and debutant Razaullah 81, while Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas (42) added 121 runs for the ninth wicket.

England had earlier posted 453, taking a 320-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook (75), Jamie Smith (69), Dan Lawrence (65), Emilio Gay (60) and Ollie Robinson (50) were among the key contributors.

The victory completed England’s 3-0 series sweep, following wins at Headingley and Lord’s.

(With Inputs From Agencies)