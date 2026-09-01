ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat

ENG vs PAK: The drama continues to unfold in Pakistan cricket as Misbah-ul-Haq became the latest candidate to confirm his exit as the selector of the men’s team amid the side’s forgettable performance in the three-Test series against England. A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rung mass changes to the squad for the third Test apart from sending home head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, Misbah has handed his resignation. He will reportedly depart after serving the notice period.

ENG vs PAK: Why has Misbah-ul-Haq tendered his resignation?

According to reports, the PCB’s decision to send home seven players in Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad was without consulting the former Test captain. Misbah has already stepped down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. However, Cricinfo reported that the PCB is yet to accept his resignation as the selector.

The 52-year-old was appointed as the selector in a four-member committee which includes Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq in March 2026. Additionally, the Punjab-born former cricketer had been on a 180-days-a-year contract with the PCB as a batting consultant. Misbah has donned various roles since retiring in 2017, including dual roles as a coach and captain from 2019 to 2020. He resigned as a selector to focus entirely on coaching duties but stepped down in 2021. Misbah also later served as an advisor to chief of ad-hoc management committee Zaka Ashraf. Additionally, he mentored women’s teams in domestic competitions and served as the coach of Pakistan Gold side that clinched the 50-over National Champions Cup in Multan under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s leadership.

ENG vs PAK: Have Pakistan won a Test at Edgbaston?

Having first played a Test at Edgbaston in 1962, Pakistan have played eight of them at the venue overall. However, they haven’t won any of those.

The most recent one came in 2016 when they suffered a 141-run defeat. The seven players added to the squad for the final Test are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. Out of these, only Ayub and Fazal have played Test cricket but face a stiff examination to showcase mettle at Edgbaston, especially against England’s fit and firing pace quartet of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson.