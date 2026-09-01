LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat

ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat

The drama continues to unfold in Pakistan cricket as Misbah-ul-Haq became the latest candidate to confirm his exit as the selector of the men's team amid the side's forgettable performance in the three-Test series against England.

ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord's Defeat. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord's Defeat. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 16:02 IST

ENG vs PAK: The drama continues to unfold in Pakistan cricket as Misbah-ul-Haq became the latest candidate to confirm his exit as the selector of the men’s team amid the side’s forgettable performance in the three-Test series against England. A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rung mass changes to the squad for the third Test apart from sending home head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, Misbah has handed his resignation. He will reportedly depart after serving the notice period.

ENG vs PAK: Why has Misbah-ul-Haq tendered his resignation?

According to reports, the PCB’s decision to send home seven players in Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad was without consulting the former Test captain. Misbah has already stepped down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. However, Cricinfo reported that the PCB is yet to accept his resignation as the selector.

You Might Be Interested In

The 52-year-old was appointed as the selector in a four-member committee which includes Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq in March 2026. Additionally, the Punjab-born former cricketer had been on a 180-days-a-year contract with the PCB as a batting consultant. Misbah has donned various roles since retiring in 2017, including dual roles as a coach and captain from 2019 to 2020. He resigned as a selector to focus entirely on coaching duties but stepped down in 2021. Misbah also later served as an advisor to chief of ad-hoc management committee Zaka Ashraf. Additionally, he mentored women’s teams in domestic competitions and served as the coach of Pakistan Gold side that clinched the 50-over National Champions Cup in Multan under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s leadership.

ENG vs PAK: Have Pakistan won a Test at Edgbaston?

Having first played a Test at Edgbaston in 1962, Pakistan have played eight of them at the venue overall. However, they haven’t won any of those.

The most recent one came in 2016 when they suffered a 141-run defeat. The seven players added to the squad for the final Test are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. Out of these, only Ayub and Fazal have played Test cricket but face a stiff examination to showcase mettle at Edgbaston, especially against England’s fit and firing pace quartet of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket Teammisbah ul haqPakistan national cricket team

RELATED News

Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Win By Four Wickets To Enter Final, End Central Zone’s Reign As Champions

SA vs ZIM 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, South Africa And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season

When is The Transfer Window Closing in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France? Check Time and All Major Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline

BBL|16: England Legend Ben Stokes Signs First Franchise Deal Since Retiring From International Cricket | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Odisha AM/NS India Junior Kho Kho Championship 2026 Ends After Three Days of High-Intensity Competition

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India: Price Revealed As Kawasaki Brings Back The Lime Green Sportbike

Senco Gold & Diamonds Partners With Olocker to Give Customers Free Jewellery Insurance, Letting Precious Memories Be Worn, Not Hidden Away

Mirzapur: The Movie Makes Music History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release Full Album For Premium Subscribers First

Capital India Finance Approves Transfer of RemitX Forex Assets, Sharpens Focus on MSME Lending

Barefoot in a Saree, This 47-Year-Old Mother Beat Younger Runners to Win Marathon for Her Daughters’ Education

Mallika Sherawat MMS Scandal: Was Her Private Video Really Leaked? The Truth Behind The Controversy

Who Is Aditi Paudel? Meet The 17-Year-Old Appointed As Japan’s First Literacy Ambassador

BBL|16: England Legend Ben Stokes Signs First Franchise Deal Since Retiring From International Cricket | Details Inside

Katrina Kaif Faces Postpartum Body-Shaming, Shivaleeka Oberoi Reacts: 5 Other Actresses Who Have Faced Similar Trolling

ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat
ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat
ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat
ENG vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down As Selector As Drama Continues In Pakistan Cricket After Lord’s Defeat

QUICK LINKS