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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan's new-ball seamer Mohammad Abbas was left seething after neither of the slip fielders even attempted to go for the chance offered by Joe Root on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 17:40 IST

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan’s new-ball seamer Mohammad Abbas was left seething after neither of the slip fielders even attempted to go for the chance offered by Joe Root on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In a video surfaced on social media, Abbas jumped in frustration and yelled at the fielders for not even getting a hand to the ball, which trickled to the boundary.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Was it a genuine chance offered by Joe Root off Mohammad Abbas’ bowling?

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings as Root played a deft touch through the slip cordon through the first and second but neither of them moved. While it was a chance as the ball scooted below but it was an opportunity to put England under more pressure. An enraged Abbas jumped and yelled at the fielders for letting the chance slip.

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Abbas had already dismissed England openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay for ducks in the first over itself but the visitors couldn’t maintain the desired level of pressure.

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Joe Root and Jordan Cox take England over the line to seal a 3-0 series whitewash

While Pakistan mounted a tremendous fightback in the second innings of the Test, the home side were again too good for the third consecutive Test. Despite finding themselves at 2-2 at one stage, the Englishmen didn’t panic as Jordan Cox joined hands with England skipper Joe Root to take their side over the line in a chase of 130 with eight wickets to spare.

A total of 133 from Pakistan was followed by 453 from the hosts as they took a 320-run lead. By the time, Pakistan erased the deficit, thanks largely to half-centuries from Shan Masood (95) and Babar Azam (76), they were still seven down. However, 21-year-old debutant Razaullah launched a calculated assault, fearlessly hitting sixes against Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson. The all-rounder, who dismissed Root for his first Test wicket, smashed nine maximums in his 63-ball 81 and shared a century stand with Mohammad Abbas, who also chipped in with 42. Atkinson was the pick of England’s bowlers in the second innings with three wickets.

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ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamJoe RootMohammad AbbasPakistan national cricket team

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ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

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ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

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