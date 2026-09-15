LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’

Pakistan's beleaguered keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has strongly questioned the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over summoning him and interrogating him on account of alleged dressing room leaks during the recently-concluded three-Test tour of England.

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Strongly Questions National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Over Interrogation From England Tour | Report. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Strongly Questions National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Over Interrogation From England Tour | Report. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 16:01 IST

Pakistan’s beleaguered keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has strongly questioned the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over summoning him and interrogating him on account of alleged dressing room leaks during the recently-concluded three-Test tour of England. The veteran cricketer was one of the seven Pakistanis who were sent home midway through the tour after the visitors found themselves 0-2 down in the three-Test series, largely due to their insipid batting performances.

You Might Be Interested In

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq questioned by Pakistan’s CyberCrime Agency

A week ago, Rizwan and fellow teammate or opening batter Imam-ul-Haq appeared before Pakistan’s CyberCrime Agency, which is located in Lahore for about alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series. Before being questioned, their phones were confiscated too. The duo also faced questions about their contacts and meetings amid Pakistan’s practice sessions on the tour and during big matches. Both reportedly sought some time to submit their responses. Geo News additionally reported that checks were also conducted of Rizwan and Imam’s financial matters and suspected transactions – with scrutiny sharply placed over their bank accounts, before and after the series. However, they appear to be clean. According to a letter, as reported by Geo News’ Sources, which Rizwan wrote, he questioned by stating:

Why was I called by the NCCIA. I want to know for what reason you are calling me.”

Will Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq be picked for Pakistan again?

Imam, who was also sent home midway through the tour, is likely to face action over allegations of a suspicious injury, given the left-hander did not bat in either of the innings. The southpaw’s output with the bat has also not been particularly impressive in recent months; hence, his career does seem to be hanging by a thread.

Meanwhile, Rizwan’s international career reportedly looks to have ended and he is unlikely to be picked for any of the format ever again. Despite the sweeping changes to the Test squad for the third and final Test against England at Birmingham, Edgbaston, it did not result in a win. While the visitors put up more a promising performance, headlined by the debutant Razaullah dismissing Joe Root in his fourth delivery and scoring a swashbuckling 81, they still suffered an eight-wicket loss.

Razaullah’s 81 helped the tourists erase a massive 320-run deficit after being bowled out for a paltry 133 in their first innings, signalling promising signs for Pakistan’s future.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’
Tags: Mohammad RizwanPakistan national cricket team

RELATED News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback For ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, Says ‘Mann Toh Mera Bhi Hai’

Asian Games 2026, Full Cricket Schedule: Check Date, Timings, Groups, Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Broadcast and More

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

Rohit Sharma ‘Not Good in Bed’: Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Claim About Former Team India Captain Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Indian Legend Takes Aim at Gautam Gambhir Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub, ‘Not Treating Him Properly’

LATEST NEWS

Sofia Hayat’s 5-Second Video Goes Viral; Actress’ ‘Not Good In Bed’ Remark About Rohit Sharma Sparks Controversy – WATCH

Who Is Josh Engels? Google DeepMind Researcher Quits Over AI Fears, Says ‘Immense Harm’ Could Come in 5 Years

Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI

Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

The Rise of ‘Access PR’: How Unstop Is Changing the Way Companies Discover Early Talent

Kannada Actress MMS Video Goes Viral, Private Moment Turns Into Online Nightmare: What Happened?

Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

Afcom Holdings Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

Nepal Flood Relief: Rahul Gupta Extends Support to Flood-Affected Families

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’

QUICK LINKS