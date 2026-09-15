ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence After NCCIA Questioning Over England Tour, ‘I Am Fully Cooperating’

Pakistan’s beleaguered keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has strongly questioned the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over summoning him and interrogating him on account of alleged dressing room leaks during the recently-concluded three-Test tour of England. The veteran cricketer was one of the seven Pakistanis who were sent home midway through the tour after the visitors found themselves 0-2 down in the three-Test series, largely due to their insipid batting performances.

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq questioned by Pakistan’s CyberCrime Agency

A week ago, Rizwan and fellow teammate or opening batter Imam-ul-Haq appeared before Pakistan’s CyberCrime Agency, which is located in Lahore for about alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series. Before being questioned, their phones were confiscated too. The duo also faced questions about their contacts and meetings amid Pakistan’s practice sessions on the tour and during big matches. Both reportedly sought some time to submit their responses. Geo News additionally reported that checks were also conducted of Rizwan and Imam’s financial matters and suspected transactions – with scrutiny sharply placed over their bank accounts, before and after the series. However, they appear to be clean. According to a letter, as reported by Geo News’ Sources, which Rizwan wrote, he questioned by stating:

“Why was I called by the NCCIA. I want to know for what reason you are calling me.”

Will Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq be picked for Pakistan again?

Imam, who was also sent home midway through the tour, is likely to face action over allegations of a suspicious injury, given the left-hander did not bat in either of the innings. The southpaw’s output with the bat has also not been particularly impressive in recent months; hence, his career does seem to be hanging by a thread.

Meanwhile, Rizwan’s international career reportedly looks to have ended and he is unlikely to be picked for any of the format ever again. Despite the sweeping changes to the Test squad for the third and final Test against England at Birmingham, Edgbaston, it did not result in a win. While the visitors put up more a promising performance, headlined by the debutant Razaullah dismissing Joe Root in his fourth delivery and scoring a swashbuckling 81, they still suffered an eight-wicket loss.

Razaullah’s 81 helped the tourists erase a massive 320-run deficit after being bowled out for a paltry 133 in their first innings, signalling promising signs for Pakistan’s future.