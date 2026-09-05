ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

England vs Pakistan: Pakistan has often been described as the house of ‘Tamasha’ in the world of cricket. There have been instances in the past where the Pakistan cricket team has let go of captains, players, coaches, and whatnot in their team. However, none have been as eccentric as the decision to release seven players and coaches in the middle of a series. According to reports, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan were not released solely because of on-field performances but also because of disciplinary issues within the dressing room.

Imam-ul-Haq & Mohammad Rizwan Sent Back to Pakistan

According to a news report by PTI, Pakistani cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan weren’t mainly sent home because their performance was poor but mainly due to their behaviour and actions within the dressing room. Rizwan’s score throughout his four innings was 61, a number that did not reflect the effort, mostly as the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to be more aggressive. His display at Lord’s showed some weaknesses in execution, and there were questions asked about whether he actually understood the match strategy well enough.

Contrary to Rizwan, who at least got to bat at Lord’s, Imam-ul-Haq did not bat for a single ball after a calf strain in his leg. But even a physical ailment could not prevent a large number of fans from voicing their concerns and doubts about his dedication, given that he could not even make it onto the pitch for one ball.

Rizwan & Imam’s Disciplinary Issues Under The Scanner

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not only targeted the players but also the members of selection and advisory committees by sending them notices for explanations. They want to know about Imam and Rizwan’s selections, which led to the England trip, and the criteria behind setting selection policies.

As per the report, a committee has been proposed where Rizwan, Imam and Salman will appear to account for their conduct vis-à-vis certain occurrences during the West Indies and England tours.

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