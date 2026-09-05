LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

Pakistan cricket finds itself in fresh controversy as Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were reportedly sent back from the England tour over disciplinary issues. The PCB has launched an inquiry into player conduct, selection policies, and dressing-room incidents, intensifying scrutiny on the national team.

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 11:07 IST

England vs Pakistan: Pakistan has often been described as the house of ‘Tamasha’ in the world of cricket. There have been instances in the past where the Pakistan cricket team has let go of captains, players, coaches, and whatnot in their team. However, none have been as eccentric as the decision to release seven players and coaches in the middle of a series. According to reports, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan were not released solely because of on-field performances but also because of disciplinary issues within the dressing room. 

Imam-ul-Haq & Mohammad Rizwan Sent Back to Pakistan

According to a news report by PTI, Pakistani cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan weren’t mainly sent home because their performance was poor but mainly due to their behaviour and actions within the dressing room. Rizwan’s score throughout his four innings was 61, a number that did not reflect the effort, mostly as the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to be more aggressive. His display at Lord’s showed some weaknesses in execution, and there were questions asked about whether he actually understood the match strategy well enough.

You Might Be Interested In

Contrary to Rizwan, who at least got to bat at Lord’s, Imam-ul-Haq did not bat for a single ball after a calf strain in his leg. But even a physical ailment could not prevent a large number of fans from voicing their concerns and doubts about his dedication, given that he could not even make it onto the pitch for one ball.

Rizwan & Imam’s Disciplinary Issues Under The Scanner

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not only targeted the players but also the members of selection and advisory committees by sending them notices for explanations. They want to know about Imam and Rizwan’s selections, which led to the England trip, and the criteria behind setting selection policies.

As per the report, a committee has been proposed where Rizwan, Imam and Salman will appear to account for their conduct vis-à-vis certain occurrences during the West Indies and England tours.

Also Read: England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland vs PakistanImam ul haqMohammad Rizwan

RELATED News

Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out

WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impact: Ex-Indian Cricketer Reveals ‘Even My Wife Is Watching Because Of Him’

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Flagship Phone Fails Again? User Says Repeated Display Flickering Issue Has Left Them Done With The Brand

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

Manmohan Singh Memorial Gets Approval; What Conditions Has DUAC Set?

6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional

Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan

Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?

From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently

Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know

‘Why Should Muslims Participate?’ VHP’s New Rules For Maharashtra Navratri Events, Seeks Aadhaar Checks And Tilak Verification

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging, Massive Jams In Delhi-Gurugram; IMD Forecasts More Rains

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report
ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

QUICK LINKS