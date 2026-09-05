LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report

Ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, beginning on September 9, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly launched a crackdown on some of the visiting players.

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players' Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players' Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 21:24 IST

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, beginning on September 9, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly launched a crackdown on some of the visiting players. A report has revealed that the PCB has confiscated a few Pakistan players’ phones before the third Test as it adds more drama in what has already been a wretched tour as far as on-field events go.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Why has the PCB confiscated Pakistan players’ phones?

According to media reports, the sudden retrieval of some players’ phones by the PCB is to investigate into a recent controversy. However, there is not much light on what the controversy is all about. It has added more chaos into an already troubled tour for the tourists, who are already 0-2 down and have lost the three-Test series to a rampaging England, led by Joe Root.

You Might Be Interested In

Their batting unit has come massively under the scanner after failing to cross 200 in any of their four innings. The series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds saw them manage scores of 171 and 135 to lose by an innings and 103 runs. With Babar Azam missing the first Test due to a hand injury, the notion was that their batting will improve once the visiting captain returns. But the Lahore-born cricketer managed two single-figure scores in the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Pakistan failed to cross 200 in yet another Test and lost by 194 runs. As a result, the PCB have made wholesale changes to their squad for the third and final Test, releasing seven players in Awais Zafar, Aamer Jamal,  Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman.

In their place, Abdullah Fazal, Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Mohammad Imran have been added to the squad. Additionally, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been released as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Instead, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: England and Pakistan Squads

England Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Shoaib Bashir (Derbyshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Emilio Gay (Durham), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Ubaid Shah.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan national cricket teamPCB

RELATED News

WATCH Video: No Handshake Again! Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana Snub Customary Greeting at Toss in India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026

China Open Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Romp To Final, Set To Compete For 10th Career BWF World Tour Title

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

West Indies Legend Brian Lara Extends Support To Imran Khan Amid Imprisonment | Check Instagram Post

US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

LATEST NEWS

Sofik SK-Dustu Sonali 19 Minute Viral Video Controversy: Who Leaked The Couple’s Private Video?

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report

Gazi Nazrul Islam Viral MMS Leaked Video Row: Bangladesh MP Says Footage Was Leaked to Defame Him

Jhiram Valley Maoist Attack Verdict: NIA Court Convicts 10, What Happened in the 2013 Ambush That Killed 29?

Poonam Pandey Calls Her Erotic Viral Videos ‘Social Service’ — Why Does She Think They Help Stressed Men?

US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Clash? Check Latest Update Here

“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Show? Time, TV Channel, OTT, Contestants And More

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS Leaked Video: From TikTok Fame to a Viral Controversy, What Happened With the TikTok Star?

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report
ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report
ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report
ENG vs PAK: PCB Confiscates Pakistan Players’ Phones Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | Report

QUICK LINKS