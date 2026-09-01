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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: PCB Issues Notice to Selection Committee Over Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan Picks | 24-Hour Deadline

ENG vs PAK: PCB Issues Notice to Selection Committee Over Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan Picks | 24-Hour Deadline

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly sent a notice to the men's selection committee, urging for a written note over the selection of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for the Test squad to tour England and the West Indies.

ENG vs PAK: PCB Sends Notice To Pakistan Team's Selection Committee Over Selecting Imam-ul-Haq And Mohammad Rizwan. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: PCB Sends Notice To Pakistan Team's Selection Committee Over Selecting Imam-ul-Haq And Mohammad Rizwan. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 19:54 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly sent a notice to the men’s selection committee, urging for a written note over the selection of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for the Test squad to tour England and the West Indies. Due to their underperformance, the selection committee has reportedly come under the scanner from the upper echelons of the PCB.

How have Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan performed during the tour of the West Indies and England?

Imam and Rizwan are one of the seven cricketers who have been sent home from the squad ahead of the third and the final Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The other five are Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, with the visitors losing the first two Tests in one-sided fashion to go 0-2 down. Imam has particularly come under the scanner as his calf injury that prevented him from batting in the second Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground is likely to come under investigation. The left-hander yielded scores of 42 and 0 in the opening Test at the Headingley in Leeds. He made scores of 63, 3, 14 and 9 in the four innings at the West Indies.

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Meanwhile, Rizwan kept wickets in the first two Tests in England but batted poorly, managing scores of 12, 41, 7 and 1. The keeper-batter managed scores of 12, 11 and 18 in the Caribbean. According to the notice issued by the PCB on August 31, Monday, the board has asked for explanation behind the idea about selecting Imam and Rizwan, including selection criteria, past performances and other factors taken into account. Reportedly, the written response must come within 24 hours.

ENG vs PAK: Have Pakistan won a Test at Edgbaston?

Having first played a Test at Edgbaston in 1962, Pakistan have played eight of them at the venue overall. However, they haven’t won any of those.

The most recent one came in 2016 when they suffered a 141-run defeat. The seven players added to the squad for the final Test are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. Out of these, only Ayub and Fazal have played Test cricket but face a stiff examination to showcase mettle at Edgbaston, especially against England’s fit and firing pace quartet of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson.

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ENG vs PAK: PCB Issues Notice to Selection Committee Over Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan Picks | 24-Hour Deadline
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamImam ul haqMohammad RizwanPakistan national cricket team

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ENG vs PAK: PCB Issues Notice to Selection Committee Over Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan Picks | 24-Hour Deadline
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ENG vs PAK: PCB Issues Notice to Selection Committee Over Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan Picks | 24-Hour Deadline
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