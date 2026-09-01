ENG vs PAK: PCB Turns To LinkedIn to Hire Pakistan Cricket Team’s New Fielding Coach Amid Coaching Overhaul | Report

ENG vs PAK: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to trigger more overhaul when it comes to the coaching staff after a humiliating series loss to England, with one Test to play. With the tourists’ fielding concerns inviting as much as their batting, the PCB has turned to Linkedin for applications for the purpose of appointing a new fielding coach.

ENG vs PAK: Who is the current fielding coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team?

The fielding coach of Pakistan in Test cricket is Abdul Saad, while the white-ball format is Mansoor Amjad. The tourists’ fielding performance have been far from satisfactory, with the players missing crucial catches and conceding runs to let England from the hook. Since the 194-run drubbing at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Pakistan have done away with Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Test coach and Umar Akmal as the bowling coach. Additionally, Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned as the selector of the men’s side.

With Pakistan 0-2 down in the three-Test series, thanks largely to an insipid batting performance in both games, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced sweeping changes ahead of the final match. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have been released from the squad. While Rizwan, Imam, Shahzad, Salman Agha and Usman have played at least one Test, Jamal and Zafar were the unused members of the squad.

Just clocked that PCB put up a LinkedIn post to hire a fielding coach last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/S7coGHQzFr — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 1, 2026







Five uncapped players in Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah have been added to the squad. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal are the other two players but both have combined featured only in 10 Tests. Mike Hesson will don the role of the coach, while Ashley Noffke shall be in-charge of the bowling unit.

ENG vs PAK: Have Pakistan won a Test at Edgbaston?

Having first played a Test at Edgbaston in 1962, Pakistan have played eight of them at the venue overall. However, they haven’t won any of those. Out of the seven players added, only Ayub and Fazal have played Test cricket but face a stiff examination to showcase mettle at Edgbaston, especially against England’s fit and firing pace quartet of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson.

England are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal and will target a 3-0 series sweep.