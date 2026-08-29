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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse

ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse

Renowned media personality Piers Morgan has been brutal in his criticism of Pakistani batters amid their shambolic batting performance in the three completed innings.

ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 12:13 IST

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 3: Renowned media personality Piers Morgan has been brutal in his criticism of Pakistani batters amid their shambolic batting performance in the three completed innings. With England dominating the ongoing second Test as well at the Lord’s Cricket Ground after a crushing win in Leeds, Morgan candidly asked them to ‘GROW A PAIR’,  and bat for a longer period given how badly Pakistan have performed in their three innings of the tour.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pakistan fail to improve with the bat despite Babar Azam’s return to the fold

Having been bowled out for 171 and 135 to lose by an innings and 103 runs, the tourists were expected to improve their batting performance in the must-win second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, especially due to Babar Azam’s return. However, the sub-continent nation plummeted to 110 in their first innings at Lord’s after bowling England out for 290 on Day 2. With the home side still leading by well over 250, the fourth-innings target seems to be a foregone conclusion for Pakistan. With the visitors failing to cross even 200 thus far, Morgan wrote on X:

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Memo to Pakistan’s batsmen: I am flying back early from my St Tropez holiday to be at Lord’s tomorrow and Sunday. I NEED YOU ALL TO GROW A PAIR PLEASE.”



ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 3: When did Pakistan last won a Test in England

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s most recent Test win in England came eight years ago in 2018, defeating the Englishmen by nine wickets at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

While the tourists fought back well after being dismissed for 110, taking wickets of Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox and Harry Brook, the home side managed to regain control, with Harry Brook and Emilio Gay still at the crease. Pakistan will need to spark a very monumental collapse but even then the pace trio of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson are certain to make life difficult for the visiting batters.

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ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket Teamhome-hero-pos-9Pakistan national cricket teamPiers Morgan

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ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse

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ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse

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ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse
ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse
ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse
ENG vs PAK: Piers Morgan Tells Pakistan to ‘Grow A Pair’ Ahead Of Day 3 at Lord’s After Batting Collapse

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