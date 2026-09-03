ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Pakistan cricket team continues to shock and surprise with its off-field activities as much as it does with its on-field performances. The Asian nation is currently involved in a three-match Test series against England but is facing a dead rubber, having lost the first two matches already. In the past, Pakistan has resorted to knee-jerk reactions as well, but none have come closer to releasing seven players in the middle of the series, as well as sacking the head coach and the assistant coach, as they did after the defeat in the Lord’s Test.

As they introduce seven new players in the Test squad, here is a look at who these players are:

Saim Ayub

Among the seven players that have been added to the Pakistan squad, Saim Ayub is the one with the most international experience. He has represented the national team in 91 games, which include eight Tests. Among the seven players, Ayub is one of the two players to have already played Test cricket for Pakistan. He could very well replace Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI.

Abdullah Fazal

Abdullah Fazal is another player who has been added to the Test squad after the defeat in Lord’s. The 23-year-old has played a couple of Test matches for Pakistan in the past, scoring 141 runs.

Arafat Minhas

All-rounder Arafat Minhas has made it to the Pakistan squad, possibly as the replacement of Salman Ali Agha. However, given that he is a spin-bowling all-rounder, Minhas would have to impress the team management with his batting to make it into the playing XI, with pitches in England not assisting turn. Minhas has represented Pakistan in the two white-ball formats, but is yet to make his Test debut.

Mohammad Imran Junior

Uncapped bowler Mohammad Imran Junior is another addition to the Pakistan squad. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer has 23 wickets in eight first-class games and also boasts an average of 21.57 with the bat in hand.

Saad Baig

With Mohammad Rizwan being one of the players released from the squad, Saad Baig has been added as a wicketkeeper batter. The 19-year-old finished the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025/26 as the highest run-getter, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 55.55.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Mohammad Imran Randhawa is undeniably the most experienced player among the seven new additions when it comes to first-class cricket. The 29-year-old has played 58 games in the longest format and has scored 2,255 runs and taken 110 wickets with his right-arm medium pace.

Razaullah

Razaullah, 21, is a right-arm medium pacer and has taken 30 wickets in eight first-class games. Given how he performs in the nets, the Mardan-born could find himself in the pace attack with Mohammad Abbas.

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