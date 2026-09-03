LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Pakistan have made sweeping changes to their Test squad after going 2-0 down in the series, releasing seven players and bringing in seven replacements. Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal and Arafat Minhas are among the notable additions, with five of the new faces yet to play Test cricket. The dramatic overhaul comes after Pakistan’s heavy defeat at Lord’s and ahead of the third Test against England at Edgbaston.

Saim Ayub is one of the seven players added to the Pakistan squad before third Test against England. Image Credit: AFP
Saim Ayub is one of the seven players added to the Pakistan squad before third Test against England. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 13:26 IST

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Pakistan cricket team continues to shock and surprise with its off-field activities as much as it does with its on-field performances. The Asian nation is currently involved in a three-match Test series against England but is facing a dead rubber, having lost the first two matches already. In the past, Pakistan has resorted to knee-jerk reactions as well, but none have come closer to releasing seven players in the middle of the series, as well as sacking the head coach and the assistant coach, as they did after the defeat in the Lord’s Test. 

As they introduce seven new players in the Test squad, here is a look at who these players are:

You Might Be Interested In

Saim Ayub

Among the seven players that have been added to the Pakistan squad, Saim Ayub is the one with the most international experience. He has represented the national team in 91 games, which include eight Tests. Among the seven players, Ayub is one of the two players to have already played Test cricket for Pakistan. He could very well replace Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI.

Abdullah Fazal

Abdullah Fazal is another player who has been added to the Test squad after the defeat in Lord’s. The 23-year-old has played a couple of Test matches for Pakistan in the past, scoring 141 runs. 

Arafat Minhas

All-rounder Arafat Minhas has made it to the Pakistan squad, possibly as the replacement of Salman Ali Agha. However, given that he is a spin-bowling all-rounder, Minhas would have to impress the team management with his batting to make it into the playing XI, with pitches in England not assisting turn. Minhas has represented Pakistan in the two white-ball formats, but is yet to make his Test debut.

Mohammad Imran Junior

Uncapped bowler Mohammad Imran Junior is another addition to the Pakistan squad. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer has 23 wickets in eight first-class games and also boasts an average of 21.57 with the bat in hand. 

Saad Baig

With Mohammad Rizwan being one of the players released from the squad, Saad Baig has been added as a wicketkeeper batter. The 19-year-old finished the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025/26 as the highest run-getter, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 55.55.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Mohammad Imran Randhawa is undeniably the most experienced player among the seven new additions when it comes to first-class cricket. The 29-year-old has played 58 games in the longest format and has scored 2,255 runs and taken 110 wickets with his right-arm medium pace. 

Razaullah

Razaullah, 21, is a right-arm medium pacer and has taken 30 wickets in eight first-class games. Given how he performs in the nets, the Mardan-born could find himself in the pace attack with Mohammad Abbas.

Also Read: MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes
Tags: England vs PakistanPakistan Cricket TeamPakistan Test squad

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Future Under Scanner: Latest Report Says Former India Captain’s ODI Career to Be Discussed in BCCI Meeting

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Party Video Goes Viral: Former India Captain Heard Saying ‘Baba, Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

US Open 2026 Day 4 Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Continue Winning Form; Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Next Round

Rohit Sharma Asked to Retire? Former India Captain Was Told Selectors Wanted to Move on After England Series | Latest Report

Mohsin Naqvi Hits Back at Critics as PCB Sacks Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Gul After England Series Defeat

LATEST NEWS

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

Vijay’s TVK Victory In Kolathur Challenged By Stalin Over EVM Concerns; Here’s What Madras HC Decided

From 19 Minutes to 7:11: Pakistan’s Latest ‘Marry Video’ Joins The Viral Videos Frenzy

Who Is Riti Tiwari? Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter From First Wife Rani Reportedly Set For Bigg Boss 20 — Her Career, Politics And Family Explained

Celebrity Closet by Stymo Reimagines Circular Fashion Through Culture, Fandom and Provenance

Nitish Rajput In Bigg Boss 20? YouTuber Facing Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Suit Reportedly Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?

From Indore to the U.S. Tech Frontier: The Journey of Mehul Vani in AI, Cloud Infrastructure, and Independent Research

Vivek Oberoi B’Day SPL: Aishwarya Rai Romance, Salman Khan Feud And One Press Conference — How Did It Change His Career?

PIL in Supreme Court Seeking Stronger Action in Child Kidnapping Cases Across India

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes
ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes
ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes
ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas Among 7 New Additions After Pakistan Cricket Team’s Lord’s Debacle | Check Full Squad Changes

QUICK LINKS