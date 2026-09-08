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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan’s Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan’s Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam are set to make wholesale changes to their side for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on September 9, Wednesday.

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan's Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan's Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 20:25 IST

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Pakistan, led by Babar Azam are set to make wholesale changes to their side for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on September 9, Wednesday. With seven players from the squad for the first and second Test missing, the tourists are looking at plenty of changes in their XI for the final Test. Apart from that, the coaching staff has also undergone a overhaul as Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been released as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Instead, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test.

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ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Babar Azam continue to bat at No.4?

With Imam-ul-Haq sent home, Abdullah Fazal is likely to take his spot. Azan Awais showed promise in the first innings of the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and could retain his spot alongside Fazal. However, Saim Ayub, an aggressive opener, could get a look at the top. Shan Masood hasn’t posted a significant score yet but could still bat at No.3, while Babar Azam should keep his spot at No.4. Saud Shakeel batted outstandingly in the second innings at Lord’s for his 97 and should slot in at No.5. Ghazi Ghori looks likely to be the keeper in place of Mohammad Rizwan, another player sent home and who failed to make an impact in the first two Tests. Mohammad Imran, the all-rounder, could come at No.7, holding a first-class batting average of 26.52 and bowling average of 34.83. Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas could also be handed a debut, given the batting credentials and the need to play a spinner at Edgbaston

Mohammad Abbas will lead the pace-bowling attack, with Mohammad Ali, while Ubaid Shah, the express quick could get his maiden Test cap. Mohammad Imran, the bowler, can also come under consideration due to the left-arm angle he provides.

Pakistan Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Abdullah Fazal, Azan Awais/Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Imran, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah/Mohammad Imran Jnr.

“I was not consulted” – Babar Azam on PCB making changes to the squad

Meanwhile, Babar went on to reveal during the presser on Tuesday that he was not consulted by the PCB and that the whole development was a news to him as well, adding, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

“I was not consulted. It was news to me as well. I only found out about all these things later. PCB made the decisions, so they can explain it to you better.”

The visitors have played eight Tests at Edgbaston but are yet to win one.

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ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan’s Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket team

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ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan’s Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England
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ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan’s Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England
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