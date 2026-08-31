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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report

Pakistan Men's Cricket Team could experience yet another coaching change after a shambolic performance in the Test series against England that has left them 0-2 behind after two matches.

ENG vs PAK: Sarfaraz Khan To Be Sacked As Pakistan's Test Coach? Mike Hesson To Link Up With Babar Azam-Led Side In England | Report. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Sarfaraz Khan To Be Sacked As Pakistan's Test Coach? Mike Hesson To Link Up With Babar Azam-Led Side In England | Report. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-31 15:06 IST

Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team could experience yet another coaching change after a shambolic performance in the Test series against England that has left them 0-2 behind after two matches. With the series already gone, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s coaching position is reportedly heavily under scrutiny. Hence, reports have claimed that Mike Hesson has been asked to join the national team’s setup.

Mike Hesson to become Pakistan’s coach across formats?

A few media reports claimed that Pakistan’s white-ball coach Hesson, who initially travelled to London with Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed to attend a dinner hosted by Prince Charles, is likely to be involved in the Test side’s think tank. As a result, the 51-year-old is set to reportedly oversee the matters concerning the Test side ahead of the third and final match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on September 9. With the New Zealander expected to present in the dressing room, it has raised questions over Sarfaraz’s position as the Test head coach.

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While Hesson’s involvement has not officially been announced, it is likely that the tourists will want some change in personnel after poor performances in both Tests, especially on the batting front. It is also likely that Hesson will be the coach of all three formats moving forward. Sarfaraz had been appointed as the Test coach by PCB on April 18 but the results have been far from satisfying. The former keeper-batter’s tenure began with a 0-2 series loss to Bangladesh. They managed to draw the series 1-1 in the West Indies but the insipid batting performances in England have only increased the scrutiny on whether or not he is the right candidate.

Babar Azam to be removed as Pakistan’s Test captain?

The report further claimed that the PCB is considering a change in Test captaincy too. But the board is highly likely to go down that road, with Babar Azam’s second tenure as Test captain only during the tour of the West Indies. Hence, the Lahore-born cricketer is likely to get a long rope even if England blank Pakistan 3-0.

The right-handed batter missed the first Test at the Headingley in Leeds and returned for the second at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. But the visiting captain’s performance was poor, managing only 8 and 6 as the entire side struggled to combat England’s pace quartet. Pakistan will need to find answers urgently to evade a series loss and end the tour on a high.

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ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report
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ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report
ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report
ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report
ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report

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