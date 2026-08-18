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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details

ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details

After the extravaganza of The Hundred 2026, Test cricket will once again be back in England, who will welcome Pakistan into their shores for the longest format after six years.

ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 18:22 IST

ENG vs PAK, Test series: After the extravaganza of The Hundred 2026, Test cricket will once again rear its head as England will welcome Pakistan into their shores for the longest format after six years. Both sides are languishing in the bottom tier of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) table and are highly unlikely to play in the final. However, a series victory for either of these two sides will be a massive boost to their confidence, given they have seen troubled times in the format.

A demoralising home series to New Zealand saw the exit of Brendon McCullum as the Test coach and Ben Stokes from the international arena. It’s the era of old for England as Joe Root will start his second tenure as England’s Test skipper and will hope to carry the learnings from the struggles from his previous stint and do better. There are also exciting names in the squad like Jordan Cox, who is likely to bat at No.3, with Dan Lawrence and Brydon Carse also back in the setup. Having not lost a series to Pakistan at home since 1996, the hosts will back themselves to beat them despite Stokes’ absence.

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With less than 24 hours to go before the first Test, Pakistan have been dealt with a body blow as Babar Azam has been ruled out of the series-opener. With the regular captain now sidelined due to not recovering from the finger injury fully, Salman Ali Agha will captain in Tests for the first time. The injury also deprives the visitors of a solid batter, who averages 65.75 from four Tests on English soil. Given surfaces in England have been flat in the last few years, it will be interesting to see what is the bowling attack that they go for.

ENG vs PAK, Test series, fixtures

First Test (Headingley) – Wednesday August 19 – Sunday August 23

Second Test (Lord’s) – Thursday August 27 – Monday August 31

Third Test (Edgbaston) – Wednesday September 9 – Sunday

ENG vs PAK, Test series, Squads

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Awais Zafar, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Fazal, Aamer Jamel, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman.

Where to watch England vs Pakistan Test series in India?

The high-voltage Test series between England and Pakistan will be available for TV telecast on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details
Tags: babar azamENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamJoe RootPakistan national cricket team

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ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details
ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details
ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details
ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details

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